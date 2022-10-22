Kaleena Rodriguez

Quality Buildings, a Lancaster County-based turnkey commercial wood framing contractor of multi-use communities, multi-family apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and the hotel industry announces the appointment of its new leadership team.

President and Founder, Elmer Zook, has announced the following members as the company’s first leadership team.

Robb Beiler is the current Director of Business Development. In addition to cultivating and leading new business efforts, Robb also oversees the company’s preconstruction service, including constructability and industry insight. Robb’s 10 years of experience in general contracting allows him to apply his first-hand knowledge of leading commercial construction projects and skill in developing solution-driven outcomes to ensure every experience with QB starts and ends with quality workmanship. Robb believes listening to understand the ‘needs’ and ‘why’ behind every project, is the key to success. Robb is a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) and a LEED Green Associate. He serves on the Board of Directors for ABC Keystone and volunteers with the ACE mentoring program. Robb joined Quality Buildings in 2021.

Raymond Stoltzfus is the current Director of Operations and is responsible for keeping Quality Buildings running smoothly. In his role, Raymond oversees the field crews and manufacturing, ensuring that the team has the right resources to get the job done safely and efficiently. Raymond is responsible for team member engagement, project management, foremen oversight, as well as equipment, and software programs. As a member of the leadership team, Raymond chairs the safety committee and serves as a mentor to instill the company’s commitment to accountability within the team. Joining Quality Buildings in 2009, Raymond holds OSHA 10, first aid certificates and has completed ABC Keystone’s Leadership Development series.

Sam Zook has been named Director of Virtual Design Construction (VDC), leading and managing pre-fabricated component design and manufacturing. Sam supports multiple aspects of the project including material selection and purchase, scheduling, and working with project documents to identify any discrepancies before getting on the job site. As a member of the leadership team, Sam also handles bulk material acquisition and assists in creating the company’s growth model while maintaining a strong financial position. Sam joined Quality Buildings in 2008.

Taylor Duling has been named Director of Finance. Taylor leads and manages all financial activities to keep the company moving forward while maintaining a solid financial position. In addition to strategic budgeting and forecasting, she also ensures proper systems are in place to support payroll and inventory needs. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance, Taylor thrives on improving system processes to make the company and team more efficient. In her role, she aligns the needs of each team member and the needs of the business to ensure a well-rounded positive outlook. Taylor joined Quality Buildings in 2020.

Kaleena Rodriguez has joined the team as Director of People & Culture. In her position, Kaleena supports the company in developing quality team members and creating a culture that retains and attracts talent. With more than 12 years of HR experience, Kaleena provides strategy and guidance on the company’s guiding principles and values of ownership, quality, and accountability. Kaleena’s role helps to ensure the team is living, breathing, and acting in alignment with the QB values at all levels, every day. Kaleena earned her Master of Science degree in Human Resource Development from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Millersville University.

