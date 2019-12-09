Rhoads Energy has completed the previously announced move of its headquarters to 205 Hazel St., the company announced Monday.
The relocation gives Rhoads 16,000 square feet, compared to 9,000 square feet at its prior address around the corner at 624 S. Prince St., which Rhoads intends to sell.
Rhoads, which provides heating fuels, HVAC and fleet fueling services in central Pennsylvania, has 20 employees.
The new address gives Rhoads room to grow while providing a hands-on HVAC training area, a product showroom, a conference room and four vehicle bays.
Rhoads worked with civil engineer ELA Group and Richard R. Mula Architects to redevelop the site. Rhoads’ first day of operations at its new address was Nov. 29.
Rhoads acquired 205 Hazel St. at the end of 2015 for $345,000, according to county records. It previously used part of it for storage, and leased the remainder to two tenants who have since vacated. Rhoads declined to disclose the cost of the building’s makeover.