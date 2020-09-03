Cox Brewing Company in Rheems is opening a taproom this week in a newly-renovated space in Elizabethtown.

Rally Point Taproom is debuting Friday, Sept. 4, in the former Legacy Sports Bar, just off Route 743 at 50 Veterans Drive. The 2,900-square-foot Rally Point Taproom has a 20-foot bar, a stage for live music and an outside patio. It offers 14 Cox Brewing Company beers, which include lagers, ales, IPAs, porters and stouts.

Rally Point Taproom is connected by a foyer to PizzaTown, whose owners operated a sports bar in the space until July 2018. Rally Point Taproom doesn’t have its own food menu but customers are encouraged to order food from PizzaTown.

With current restrictions on dining, Rally Point Taproom can offer inside seating for around 50 and has space for about two dozen on the patio.

Opened in 2015 by Nicholas Cox and Timothy Kreider, Cox Brewing Company makes beer on a system in an industrial building at 274 Heisey Quarry Road, West Donegal Township. The small taproom at the brewery has closed with the opening of the Elizabethtown location.

