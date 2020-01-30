Cox Brewery in Rheems is expanding its brewery as it makes plans to open a new taproom outside Elizabethtown.

Opened in 2015 by Nicholas Cox and Timothy Kreider, Cox Brewery makes beer on a small system in an industrial building at 274 Heisey Quarry Road, West Donegal Township, where it also has a tasting room.

Construction is now wrapping up on an expansion of the brewery and work is slated to begin soon on the new tasting room in the former Legacy Sports Bar, just off Route 743 at 50 Veterans Drive.

Cox said he hoped to open in the new taproom “in a couple months.”

The new taproom will be connected by a foyer to PizzaTown, whose owners operated the sports bar until July 2018.

The 2,900-square-foot Cox Brewing taproom won’t have a separate food menu, but customers will be encouraged to order food from PizzaTown.

Related articles