RG Injury Law has opened a new headquarters in Manheim Township after buying and renovating the former home of a high-end clothing store.

The personal injury law firm’s new office at 1476 Lititz Pike was previously occupied by Coleson Fine Clothiers, which closed in September 2020. The 10,000-square-foot building just south of Route 30 was bought Sept. 24 for $1.3 million by a partnership that includes Chad Rankin and William Gregory, who founded RG Injury Law in 2014.

Before opening, Rankin and Gregory oversaw renovations that included taking out some interior walls, putting in a floor-to-ceiling wooden wall at the reception area, and creating a glassed-in conference room. In all, there are 15 separate offices, three conference rooms and three bathrooms.

RG Injury continues to use its former headquarters at 2173 Embassy Drive. It also has offices in Leola and Columbia.

Coleson Fine Clothiers occupied the Lititz Pike building for a year and a half. It had previously been in downtown Lancaster at 36-40 N. Queen St., the former home of TMB, a longtime men’s and women’s clothing store. Owners Shane and Kaitlin Behmer changed the name in 2015 in honor of their son, Cole. Shane Behmer now works with Paul Davis, a commercial and residential restoration company.