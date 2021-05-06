A proposed expansion of Rock Lititz Studio – the original building in the Rock Lititz business campus for the live-event industry – appears to be back on track, albeit in a smaller form.

The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday approved a $2.0 million low-interest loan to help fund the $12.0 million addition on the 96-acre campus, a block west of Route 501 in Warwick Township.

PIDA also approved a $2.0 million loan for Messick Farm Equipment’s relocation and expansion to Rapho Township and a $1.5 million loan for Flex-Cell Precision’s expansion at its Lancaster city address.

The original Rock Lititz Studio is the first building in the world built specifically to house technical rehearsals of rock bands before they go on tour. “Tech” rehearsals include operating a show’s audio systems, lighting and staging.

Opened in 2014, the 52,000-square-foot building also is notable for its appearance and height. The big black cube stands 100 feet high, to replicate the height of arenas where major bands perform. The addition will be 44,000 square feet, according to PIDA.

Rock Lititz initially announced plans to add both a second studio and a multi-tenant section to the original studio, plus a standalone building for concert audio leader Clair Global, in summer 2019, winning a $4.0 million loan from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

However, construction was postponed by the pandemic’s arrival in March 2020, which has nearly shut down the live-event industry. Wednesday’s PIDA funding is limited to the addition of a second rehearsal studio.

A Rock Lititz spokeswoman declined to immediately provide a timetable for the addition.

“The PIDA announcement is just the first step in the process of resuming expansion. It's therefore premature for Rock Lititz to make any announcements about construction plans,” said spokeswoman Jill Brown, adding that a timetable would be disclosed in about two weeks.

Construction of the multi-tenant space to be added to the studio building and a standalone building for Clair Global, now located next door to Rock Lititz, are on hold temporarily, she said.

Messick’s Farm Equipment intends to construct a 264,000-square-foot building at 1475-1575 Strickler Road, Manheim, to replace its 100,000-square-foot building at 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown, as LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported.

The $21.9 million project along Route 283 near the Esbenshade Road exit will provide showroom, office, service, light manufacturing and storage space, while retaining 100 jobs. The site is where Walmart tried unsuccessfully to develop a 200,000-square-foot store in 2004.

Flex-Cell, a contract machining manufacturer, plans to enlarge its 17,500-square-foot facility at 1151-1155 S. Duke St. to 41,000 square feet. The $3.3 million project will allow Flex-Cell to add 10 people to its 45-person workforce.

All three local loans were secured with the assistance of Lancaster-based EDC Finance, a nonprofit that helps businesses obtain state financing.