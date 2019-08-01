Rettew has promoted Clayton Bubeck to president, succeeding Mark Lauriello, who continues as chief executive officer.
The changes, announced Thursday, are effective Sept. 1.
Bubeck, of Schuylkill Haven, joined Rettew in 2000. A licensed professional engineer, the Wilkes College graduate is senior vice president and chief marketing officer.
Lauriello has been president since 2004 and CEO since 2016.
Lancaster-based Rettew provides civil engineering and surveying services. It has more than 350 employees.