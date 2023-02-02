The Philadelphia Eagles’ victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers kicked off a two-week sales blitz for local retailers of team merchandise that will either accelerate with a Super Bowl win or come crashing to a halt with a loss.

At the Bleacher Bums store at Tanger Outlet in East Lampeter Township, employees were unpacking Eagles “Conference Champions” shirts and sweatshirts Monday afternoon, items that have been selling nicely this week but are expected to become especially popular this weekend and then be in even higher demand during the week leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

“Saturday and Sunday, it’s going to be busy,” store manager Devin Holder said. “Next week is going to be absolutely crazy.”

Shirts, sweatshirts and pennants commemorating the Eagles as NFC Conference champions began arriving at Bleacher Bums the day after the team’s decisive 31-7 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. In addition to the conference champion T-shirts, Bleacher Bums has Eagles shirts with “Super Bowl LVII” as well as a smattering of Kansas City Chiefs shirts in a display near the front of the store.

But the shelf life for some of the newly arrived items is short.

“We’re kind of buying to be sold out by next weekend. If they win, I’ve got new stuff. If they lose, nobody wants anything,” said David Sklar, co-owner of Bleacher Bums, which also has stores in Camp Hill and Hagerstown, Maryland, that sell a wide variety of licensed apparel for professional and college sports teams.

Holder said a loss in the big game can prompt some fans to try to return items since the Super Bowl-related item bought when the team earned their way into the game can become “a painful reminder” if the season ends with a loss.

Last year, he said some Cincinnati Bengals fans tried to return Super Bowl gear after the team was defeated 23-20 by the Los Angeles Rams, something Holder doesn’t expect Eagles fans to do in the event of a loss since he thinks they are “pretty loyal” and “understand the moment.” The store does not accept such returns, he said.

Big game purchases

The National Retail Federation estimates that households that watch the Super Bowl will spend an average of $85.36 on food, drinks, decorations and, in some cases, new televisions. Nearly 80% of that is on food and beverage, and just 12% – around $10 – is on team apparel.

Browsing in the Eagles Pro Shop Wednesday in the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, John and Miranda Contursi of Elizabethtown were going to spend well over that average with the purchase of $40 “Conference Champions” shirts for themselves, their 4-year-old daughter and Mirandi’s mother.

“Honestly, we don’t have a lot of Eagles gear. We don’t usually splurge like this,” Miranda said. “I think our last Eagles gear was a Super Bowl sweatshirt from 2018.”

The couple’s 5-month-old daughter, however, would not be getting anything new since it was suggested she could wear her older sister’s hand-me-down Eagles shirt. “She’ll outgrow it so fast. I’m not going to spend money on the baby,” Mirandi said.

At the store, there were two long tables in the back with nine stacks of “Conference Champions” jerseys behind which were 31 more boxes of shirts. Around midday Wednesday, there was a steady trickle of customers.

An employee said he was not authorized to comment on how sales have been, although he did confirm that some “Conference Champions” shirts had arrived Sunday night, just hours after the game ended.

Just in time delivery

The shirts commemorating a conference championship or Super Bowl appearance are printed in the Philadelphia area immediately after the end of the game, and then picked up by retailers, according to Sklar who had someone in line early Monday morning to pick up his order.

When there were 16 teams left in the playoffs in early January, Sklar placed contingent orders for how much “conference champions” gear he would want if each remaining team would win. The order was only executed for the winning teams and was automatically canceled for teams that didn’t make it.

When there were eight teams left, Sklar had to specify how much Super Bowl Champions clothing he would want for each of the teams if they won. Sklar placed an additional contingent order for Super Bowl Champions items right after the conference championship games last Sunday.

Sklar declined to specify sales numbers but said that for Bleacher Bums the Eagles Super Bowl appearance already means February sales will be double last year’s, a bump that doesn’t take into account the sales surge that would come from an Eagles Super Bowl win and the chance to sell “Super Bowl Champions” hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Sklar said he has been trying to place orders based on what he sold when the Eagles won the Super Bowl after the 2017 season by defeating the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, 41-33. While that was the first Super Bowl win in Eagles history, Sklar said he expects the excitement generated by a dominant 2022-23 season will lead to a 10% to 20% sales bump from five years ago if the Eagles continue their winning ways by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bleacher Bums typically sells more Pittsburgh Steelers gear at its stores, so as good as an Eagles win would be for his bottom line, Sklar says it’s not the storybook ending to the NFL season Sklar dreams about as a retailer who is also a Steelers fan.

“The retirement year would be Eagles and Steelers in the Super Bowl and Steelers win,” he said.