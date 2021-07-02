Legislative inaction and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s bumpy rollout of a decision to revert to pre-pandemic rules means there will likely be fewer places to be served a beer outdoors this summer.

After liberalizing rules on al fresco drinking during the state’s COVID-19 emergency, the PLCB tightened them back up when the pandemic emergency declaration formally ended June 14. At the same time, legislation has stalled that would have automatically extended temporary approval for more than 1,800 outdoor areas liquor license holders statewide set up during the pandemic.

“The sudden end of the emergency declaration without the foresight to ensure that some of the benefits offered to the industry remained -- at least for a temporary, wind-down period -- has caused a lot of additional anxiety,” said Kenneth McDermott, a Harrisburg attorney with Saxton & Stump who specializes in liquor license law.

“I think there was an assumption that the emergency declaration and temporary extension would be continued at least through the summer,” he said.

Grace period ends

After saying June 15 that all temporarily authorized outdoor alcohol serving areas were “no longer considered licensed” because the state’s emergency declaration ended, the PLCB decided two days later – and announced five days after that -- that licensees could keep the areas open if they applied to make them permanent.

When it initially announced the resumption of pre-pandemic rules, PLCB said it would make only “case-by-case” decisions on allowing applicants to keep their outside areas open.

Even though the PLCB has now clarified how licensees can keep recently-added outdoor areas, few have taken them up on it.

Of the more than 1,843 licensees that added outdoor areas temporarily last year, only 364 have applied to make the areas permanent. In Lancaster County, 67 licensees added temporary outdoor space last year, but only 15 have applied to make them permanent, according PLCB data.

McDermott was surprised by that low number but said licensees may simply be exhausted from trying to keep up with all the rule changes. Licensees could also just be focused on maintaining the spaces they have, especially since many have struggled to hire enough employees to operate at full capacity, he said.

“Although these temporary outdoor areas were a lifesaver, a restaurant is probably more inclined to focus its resources on its primary serving areas now that they are allowed to fully use them,” he said.

Skirting the rules?

McDermott also suggested some licensees may be using their outdoor spaces without applying and paying the $220 application fee to make the areas permanent “even though they could be subject to a citation.”

PLCB fines can be from $50 to $5,000, with fines for violations of serving alcohol outdoors rules starting around $200, although multiple fines could jeopardize the renewal of a liquor license.

Tony Lyristis, owner of Trio Bar & Grill in West Hempfield Township, agrees licensees may be skirting the rules on their outdoor seating “because the LCB is not checking them.”

While his own extension of an existing patio should be relatively straightforward, Lyristis said others who had added sidewalk tables or set up on someone else’s property might want to avoid the red tape that comes with trying to get long-term approval for those areas.

“The temporary rules were very loose and friendly,” he said. “To make space permanent you have to follow the pre-COVID rules.”

For the rest of this summer, though, Trio will continue with the temporary set-up in the parking lot, only breaking ground in the fall or next spring on what will become a permanent outdoor space.

Lacking legislation

Yet Lyristis and every other licensee who put new tables outside last year would not have had to make any changes if state House Bill 1154 had been approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Among other things, the legislation, which was passed by the House, would have extended the use of temporary outdoor areas until December 2022.

But the bill lost momentum when it was amended to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell prepackaged mixed drinks, a measure Gov. Wolf said would prompt him to use his veto power. The House subsequently stripped the amendment, but the Senate didn’t act on the bill before beginning its summer recess last week.

The Senate began its summer recess last Friday, but on Monday Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, sent a letter to Senate leadership urging them to reconvene remotely to vote on the bill, a request that was not granted.

“Many believed the General Assembly would pass some temporary relief, both for the extension of premises issues and the mixed-drinks to go issue, prior to adjourning,” McDermott said. “But they were left disappointed again when no action was taken.”