A longtime restaurant worker, Kendra Allen knows that December is usually the most wonderful time of the year.

“This is the month restaurant industry workers use to pay their bills for the next few months when it’s slow,” said Allen, a 31-year-old Millersville resident, who had been working at a server at Bube’s in Mount Joy. “December is like that cushion month for the slow period.”

Allen says company holiday events bring in extra business before New Years’ Eve offers the chance to make up to $400 in one night. But Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 announcement of a three-week restaurant shutdown dashed those hopes, injecting some new uncertainty into her holidays and sending her back to the unemployment line.

“It honestly made my stomach drop,” she recalled of hearing about the latest shutdown. “Because it’s Christmastime, I’m a mother with three children, and bills aren’t stopping. There’s presents to put under the tree and that expectation that I have for my kids.”

Allen is counting her blessings that her husband still has a job, but she knows former colleagues that aren't so lucky.

While the pandemic has hammered the restaurant industry all year, the prospect of some extra generous customers around the winter holidays offered some hope. But the latest order that closed indoor dining rooms until Jan. 4 offers another round of hardship for the restaurant industry.

Restaurants are reacting to the latest shutdown with a mix of resignation, frustration and also some defiance as the worst year anyone can remember will come to a close with another forced shutdown.

“It’s painful,” said Bube’s owner Sam Allen. “Everyone is doing their best, living on less, and hoping that eventually we’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Restaurants on the brink

Nationwide since the pandemic hit, more than 110,000 restaurants and bars have closed for good or fallen dormant, representing some 17% of all eating and drinking places in the U.S., according to a December estimate from the National Restaurant Association.

The prospect of Pennsylvania’s latest shutdown order forcing more restaurants out of business has prompted some restaurants to resist. A Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association survey found 13% of restaurant owners planning to stay open despite the shutdown order.

But for most restaurants, the potential benefits of staying open are outweighed by the possible sanctions of defying the order, which are in addition to any blowback from customers.

“We don't want to lose our business license. Plus, we’re a new business here,” said Michael Sivri, one of the owners of Black Olive Family Diner in Columbia, who just helped reopen Ephrata’s Cloister Restaurant in November.

Sivri said he considered the possibly of staying open and was encouraged to do so by some customers. But he ultimately decided to close, lay off his roughly 40 employees, and maintain some kind of presence by offering takeout even though it barely makes any money

He says he just hopes the lockdown really does end Jan. 4.

“Three weeks is not going to hurt us, but I hope he’s not going to expand it,” he said.

Worst time of year

Even if the restaurant shutdown does end Jan. 4 and new federal aid is on its way, Pennsylvania restaurants won’t be able to recoup losses from what is typically their most lucrative time of year. And they’ll be reopening when they’re slow even in normal years.

“January is your quietest month, and December is one of your busiest months. So you kind of count on December to help get you through January,” said Bube’s owner Sam Allen.

Although he does not have specific statistics detailing how important the holiday season is for restaurants’ bottom line, John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said, “Most restaurants count on increased revenue during the holidays in December to carry them through January, which is typically the slowest month of the year. Also many use holiday gift card sales to build cash reserves. Gift card sales are down considerably due to restaurants being closed.”

For Bube’s, the shutdown during the holidays meant the cancellation of 15 Christmas-themed murder mystery shows, a loss that means the shows’ actors won’t be getting paid, joining the restaurant/brewery’s roughly 50 employees who are now out of work.

With numerous dining areas and venues, Bube’s had plenty of space to spread customers out. And during the summer, the 200-seat outdoor beer garden could host enough customers to keep the restaurant operating with half its normal sales.

As the weather cooled, Bube’s was shifting toward a plan to offer individual rooms for dining parties in Alois, the former Victorian Hotel that is part of the complex. But with all indoor dining now off-limits, Bube’s is eking by with beer and food takeout as well as sales of gift cards.

Yet Allen says he understands the reasons behind the latest shutdown.

“When hospital beds fill up, then government officials are going to close down things,” he said. “I understand that. I wish the hospital beds weren’t full. I wish people were better about following the guidelines in place, which is one of the things that got us where we are.”

Even though the current situation is bleak, Allen said he’s hopeful about better days coming soon.

“A lot of us who believe in science are hoping the vaccine will really help but that’s not helping us this week or next week,” he pointed out.

Hunkering down

Some restaurants around Lancaster County decided to close down before the shutdown order as cases increased with the approach of winter. Those included Annie Bailey’s and The Pressroom in Lancaster as well as Per Diem in Lititz.

For Lancaster Dispensing Company, the actual arrival of colder weather is what prompted the closure of the restaurant until March 1. With the 40-some outdoor seats no longer realistic option, the restaurant next to Lancaster Central Market was left with six four-person tables inside next to an empty bar.

“I think we’ll just wait for the change in weather and take it from there,” said Bradley DeForge, an owner of the restaurant, known as Dipco, which announced Dec. 11 that it would be taking a winter hiatus.

“It is essentially costing us more money to stay open than the revenue that was produced,” DeForge said. “And I’m sure we are not in any way shape or form the only operation that is going through this.”

Dipco’s announcement came three days before a major snowstorm in Lancaster that DeForge said would typically have meant more business from customers walking around the snowy city, then stopping in for a drink or something to eat. “It’s a very fun, festive time,” DeForge said of snowy days at Dipco.

Not only will Dipco be missing out on its unique niche as a snowy day haven, it will be among those for whom this year’s holidays will be a bust.

“It’s no secret hospitality wise, whether you're selling eggs, steaks or burgers, that during Christmas people like to go out,” he said. “Every operation is taking a huge hit during this COVID crisis — they have been taking a hit — but certainly this month more so than others.”