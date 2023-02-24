After pausing usual rent increases during the pandemic and even offering some rebates, the Central Market Trust is planning a double-digit hike for Lancaster Central Market standholders to help cover rising costs of operating the downtown Lancaster market.

A 5% increase planned for April 1 will be followed by another 5% increase in October that will boost rents by 10.2%, resulting in an average annual increase of $579.

While the Central Market Trust says the increase still leaves rents below those of comparable markets, some of the 60-plus standholders say they will be bearing too much cost for the market, which recently created a new executive director position and is looking to expand programs beyond the market walls.

“I just think it’s really bad timing. I think there could be a lot of different things done to combat inflation on their end,” said Jaime Hanna, owner of Farm 2 Table Creations, who estimates the increase will add about $200 to her quarterly rent. “I understand rents go up, but do you really have to pile on right now?”

The Central Market Trust, a nonprofit that has operated the city-owned market since 2006, says additional rental income is needed now to close a $47,000 deficit in the operating budget. The deficit grew because there weren’t rental increases in 2020 and 2021 after which there was a 3% increase in 2022. At the same time expenses for trash collection, maintenance, custodial work and information technology improvements jumped.

“The Trust also needs to be good financial stewards as we look at specific costs of operating the market,” said Bruce Martin, president of the Central Market Trust’s board, noting that even with a rent increase there will still be a $20,000 deficit in the operating budget.

“As any other organization, the Trust will continue to look for ways to reduce other expenses or increase other sources of revenue to maintain a balanced budget and assure the long-term viability of the Market,” Martin said.

A sustainable business model

Coming less than a year after the nonprofit Central Market Trust hired the first-of-its-kind executive director at an annual cost of $110,000, the rental increases have some standholders questioning the Central Market Trust’s priorities.

“They hired some really high salaries, and now they raise our rent,” Hanna said.

The Trust has four employees. They are a full-time executive director and a full-time market manager, as well as a part-time assistant market manager and administrative assistant. For the first six months of the fiscal year beginning in July, expenses for salaries were $119,000, Martin said.

Omar Saife, who has operated Saife’s Middle Eastern Food for 31 years, views the new staff as an unnecessary expense, saying they are too often focused on tasks that are too far removed from the daily operations of the market.

“It’s useless. We’re not a corporation. It’s not a company. This is a market,” said the 69-year-old Saife. “I have to shut the hell up and absorb the cost and pass some of it to my customers. It’s as simple as that.” Unlike many market stands, that have full-time or satellite operations outside of the three-day-a-week Central Market, Saife’s Middle Eastern Food depends solely on market traffic for revenue.

Ahmed Mohammed, a Lancaster city resident who says he shops at Central Market every day it is open, said he has noticed some prices rising recently at the market. And while he would be willing to pay a little bit more, he says he might have to reconsider if prices keep going up.

“If it changes more, I might as well complete my shopping at one time (at a grocery store),” said the 30-year-old banker.

Melissa Siwiec, who became executive director of The Lancaster Central Market Trust in March 2022, said she understands the frustration of standholders but says higher rents won’t go toward her own salary.

“We’re trying to be very transparent about the fact that I was hired with the understanding that I have to raise my salary,” Siwiec said. “We do not want that to be on the backs of standholders.”

The Central Market Trust has two budgets: an operational budget that pays for typical expenses and is funded through rents and a non-operational budget that includes grants such as the $244,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant received in October. That grant is being used to develop pop-up markets, food delivery services and other programs not directly related to typical activities on market days.

Forgoing rent increases and using fundraising proceeds to balance the operating budget, Siwiec said, would “go against the sustainable business model the Trust has tried so hard to put into place and was a requirement from the city.” The City of Lancaster owns the market, which is leased at no cost to the non-profit Trust to operate and maintain.

Explaining the change

Since the Jan. 27 letter that explained the planned rental increases, Siwiec said she has heard some of the frustration from standholders. In retrospect, she said that more could have been done to immediately offer a fuller explanation of why the increases were necessary, even if that wouldn’t take away the sting of having to pay more.

“You can explain things. People cognitively can get it but it still might not make people feel better,” she said.

Martin and Siwiec attended a standholder association meeting Tuesday to answer questions about the rent increases. Laura Lapp, association president and owner of Central Market Flowers, said there was a “productive and positive conversation” about the rent increases during the meeting that was held in a break room at the market and attended by about a dozen of the market’s 67 standholders.

“The rent increase is uncomfortable for small business owners at market. It comes at a time when other vendor price increases in supplies and labor costs have already tightened on us in the past year,” Lapp said. “However, we appreciate the partial relief from (rental payments) provided by the Trust during the pandemic and understand that market operations costs are not exempt from inflation.”

Lapp declined a request from an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter to attend the Tuesday morning standholder association meeting, and said standholders would be more comfortable speaking freely without members of the media present.

LNP | LancasterOnline contacted more than a dozen standholders to ask about the rent increases, but only two – Hanna and Saife – agreed to speak for publication. Several others offered criticism but declined to give their names. Hanna said such reluctance to be critical of market operations is widespread.

“Everybody has to stop thinking that the Trust is your boss and you’re going to get fired. You’re not. You own your own business for a reason,” she said.

Siwiec said she is “bothered” by the idea that standholders may be uncomfortable about sharing their thoughts on any changes, and explained there is a policy against retaliating against anyone who speaks out.

“Somewhere along the line, that is another thing we need to work on,” she said.

Market rates compared

Standholder rents at Central Market are charged based on each stand’s size and billed quarterly Currently, the charge is $35.02 per square foot, which will rise to $36.77 per square foot in April and then jump to $38.61 per square foot in October.

For a 6-by-7-foot stand, which would be one of the smallest ones at the market, the increase would mean annual rent would jump $151 a year, from $1,470 to $1,621. At that new, higher rate the daily cost for the Tuesday, Friday and Saturday market would be just under $12 for each day the market is open.

Even for the largest stands, daily rates for Central Market standholders are still low compared to other similar markets, according to Catt Fields White, founder and lead consultant with The Farmers Market Pros, a California-based group that advises farmers markets.

Temporary markets typically charge $60 a day with rates rising to $100 a day in larger urban areas, said Fields White, who has been a paid consultant for the Central Market Trust.

“Lancaster's rates were very low before this planned increase and are still very low,” she said. “Fair rents mean that markets can provide better marketing support to stall holders, increasing traffic and sales. In the case of Central Market, the market operator is also providing custodial and maintenance services and those costs have increased in all segments.”

Bryan Moyer, an educational program associate with Penn State Extension who specializes in public markets, agrees that rents for Central Market standholders are on the low end.

Moyer, who isn’t a paid consultant for any market, said that’s especially true given the considerable foot traffic generated by Lancaster Central Market which he called “probably the best known and most successful” of the 52 public markets in the state. Moyer said the market’s appeal should allow many standholders to raise their prices, which he says are often too low.

Interest in joining Central Market is high. The Central Market Trust currently has applications on file from 14 potential standholders.

“To start a business in there is a neat opportunity,” Moyer said.