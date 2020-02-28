Thomas E. Strauss Inc. this week began nearly $1 million worth of exterior renovations to its stores and property in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East in Ronks.

The first phase, to take about 12 weeks, will replace curbs, repave parking lots and improve landscaping and lighting for the six businesses, anchored by Miller’s Smorgasbord, which Strauss owns.

This phase also include a new facade for a building containing a Mount Hope wine shop, Miller’s Bakery wholesale operation and the Locally Made Food Shop. The latter two are Strauss-owned businesses.

A second phase, tentatively set for 2021, will construct new facades for Ruthie’s, a women’s clothing and jewelry store, and the Strauss-owned Quilt Shop.

