The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in New Holland recently completed renovations inside and outside the store.

Over the course of six months, new lighting, refrigerator and frozen cases were added in addition to new checkout registers with touch-free payment systems. The store was also repainted and there are new signs.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in New Holland at 685 W. Main St. is locally operated by Bill Clisham and his wife, Amy. Under the arrangement, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market buys the merchandise and consigns it at the store, and then share profits with the Clishams.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is a California-based “extreme-value” retailer with more than 300 U.S. stores. The 22,000-square-foot New Holland store is one of four former Amelia’s Grocery Outlets bought by the grocer in 2011. The stores were rebranded in April 2015.

