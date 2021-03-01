Work has begun to turn the former Carlos & Charlies in East Hempfield Township into Almigos, a new restaurant that will retain the former one’s focus on Mexican and American food.

A sale of the real estate and the accompanying hotel liquor license were finalized this month, allowing renovations to begin on the property at 2309 Columbia Ave.

New owner Alan Mongeau said the work will feature an overhaul of the kitchen at the 80-seat restaurant, where the bar and dining area were redone in 2016. Mongeau, whose own construction company is doing the job, says he hopes to open Almigos sometime in May.

Mongeau also plans to add a 2,500-square-foot deck, which he said will open sometime after the restaurant debuts. Mongeau declined to disclose the sale price for the property which hadn't yet been publicly recorded.

Opened in 1992, the Columbia Avenue Carlos & Charlies was the last of what used to be three Carlos & Charlies restaurants in Lancaster County, including ones in Mount Joy and Lancaster city.

Before it became Carlos & Charlies, the location at the intersection of Running Pump Road and Columbia Avenue was the home of Rusty’s Fine Dining and Spirits. Prior to that, it was Three Mile House Cafe.