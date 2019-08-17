Rue21 will be closing in early September at Tanger Outlets, where some other stores will be moving because of ongoing renovation work.

The upper level of the building, occupied by Nike, is being renovated, prompting Timberland, Famous Footwear, Bleacher Bums and Lids to move, or plan moves, to new spots in the Route 30 outlet center.

Nike will move to the new space when the renovations are complete, although a Tanger spokeswoman said she did not have an estimate for when the work would be done.

Also at Tanger, a new Kate Spade is slated to open by early next month.

