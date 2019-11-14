After nearly 70 years in Lancaster city, Rendezvous Steak Shop will close at the end of December.
Now located at 239 W. King St., the steak shop debuted in 1951 at 242 W. King St.
Before coming to Lancaster, founder Romolo Joseph Gaspari owned a steak shop in Coatesville. A story in the January 1955 Saturday Evening Post credited Gaspari with introducing the Italian steak sandwich to Lancaster.
In 1970, Rendezvous Steak Shop moved to its current location in a building constructed on the site of a former hotel. After Romolo Gaspari died in 1973, his brother Roger took over.
Now 88 years old, Roger Gaspari says he is ready to retire and has put the building, as well as its liquor license, up for sale. While he doesn’t yet have a sales agreement, Gaspari says he has some interested buyers. Regardless, he says he plans to close by Dec. 31.
Rendezvous sells a variety of cheesesteaks, subs and pizza as part of a menu that hasn’t changed much since it opened. The cash-only shop operates with a handful of employees.
Rendezvous Steak Shop will close by Dec. 31. The shop first opened in 1951. pic.twitter.com/e9Qi0N3wzz— Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) November 14, 2019