Roger Gaspari wasn’t the one who decided to open a cheese-steak shop in the first place.

But having tagged along with his older brother Romolo’s business ideas for years, Gaspari came with him to Lancaster from Coatesville in 1951 when he opened Rendezvous Steak Shop in the 200 block of West King Street.

The Gaspari brothers worked together at the shop for 22 years until January 1971 when Romolo died unexpectedly, leaving his younger brother in charge.

“I had to take over. I was the heir,” said Roger Gaspari, as his brother had no children when he died at age 51.

Now, after running his brother’s restaurant for nearly half a century, Gaspari decided that turning 89 years old meant it was finally time to call it quits.

The decision to close Dec. 31 has brought throngs of people back to the cash-only steak shop that was once a crowded after-hours spot.

“In the old days, it was young people. The bars would close, and this place was jammed,” Gaspari said. “Now it’s people reminiscing.”

Steak shop history

It all got started when Romolo Gaspari, who would become known as “Beans,” began making egg deliveries in the 1940s to customers in Coatesville, Downingtown and Philadelphia.

Roger Gaspari describes his brother as a serial entrepreneur who collected and sold scrap metal as a child and also operated a bicycle rental business from his family’s garage in Coatesville.

Romolo Gaspari, who was 10 years older than Roger, took his younger brother along when he delivered eggs, stops that began to include hams and other foods they bought at an Italian market in South Philadelphia. (Their father, an iron mill worker, had died when Roger was 4 years old.)

Inspired by Pat Olivieri, who sold hot dogs and then his own chopped steak sandwiches next to the Italian market, Gaspari opened Rendezvous Steak Shop in Coatesville in 1947.

(Olivieri’s restaurant is now Pat’s King of Steaks, one of the best known sellers of the now classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich.)

When a neighbor in Coatesville told Romolo Gaspari about an available restaurant space in Lancaster, he opened a restaurant here in 1951, once again bringing along his brother.

For several years, their cheesesteaks were a tough sell.

“These Pennsylvania Dutchmen don’t go much for hot Italian food,” Romolo Gaspari said in a 1955 Saturday Evening Post story on submarine sandwiches.

But the Gasparis worked tirelessly at the small restaurant at 242 W. King St. and eventually acquired a loyal following, as well as some loyal employees such as Larry Terrell.

As a teenager, Terrell hung around the shop playing pinball before Romolo put him to work peeling onions in 1957.

Terrell, who became the Rendezvous’ longtime manager, has been there ever since. That includes working on many Christmas and New Year’s days since the shop rarely closed.

“The only time I can remember being closed was the wake (for Romolo Gaspari),” Terrell said.

“He was like a father figure to me. When he died, I sorta said I don’t want to be here,” Terrell continued.

But Terrell remembers Roger Gaspari taking him aside at the wake and telling him something that convinced him to stay.

“Stick with me, and I’ll take care of you,” the 76-year-old Terrell recalled him saying.

“And he did.”

Bittersweet end

As the steak shop’s days are coming to a close, people have been once again stopping by to remember.

“We’re dying and everybody’s saying goodbye,” said Roger Gaspari, who likened the last month and a half to an extended wake.

As he prepares to finalize an expected sale of the business, Gaspari is delaying his annual winter trip to Florida that usually begins Jan. 1.

He said he hasn’t really contemplated retirement life since he’s now focused on managing inventory in the restaurant’s waning days.

“It would be nice if our last day we sold our last roll and our last cup,” Gaspari said.

As they get closer to the last day, Gaspari and Terrell have been hearing from a lot of old and longtime customers about what the shop has meant to them.

“We’ve had people thank us for what we’ve done for the community,” Terrell said. “And I didn’t think we were doing anything for the community.”

As he has been since 1957, Terrell will be there on New Year’s Eve, although he says he hopes everyone doesn’t wait until then to get their last Rendezvous cheesesteak.

While he’s preoccupied with managing the final days’ crowds, Terrell expects that it could be an emotional finale.

“It’s going to be very bittersweet,” he said. “I’ll have tears in my eyes.”

As customers have been reminiscing with them, Gaspari and Terrell have also been recalling some of the shop’s more colorful days, including the time the restaurant’s cat scampered across the counter in pursuit of a bird that got in through the open window.

And they also recounted how Gaspari would use his punches or swings of a sawed-off baseball bat to calm unruly crowds outside.

“I broke my fist one time hitting this guy — the big guy with the bald head,” Gaspari said.

“I got blamed for one of them,” Terrell replied. “You whacked one guy and then his mom came down later the next day and said I hit the guy.”