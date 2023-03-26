There were 349 advertisements for registered nurses in Lancaster County in the last 30 days, according to Lancaster County Workforce Development Board and JobsEQ.

About 35 of the listings shared pay, which was an average of $36.70 an hour.

Lancaster County has about 4,802 registered nurses, the 11th largest occupation in the county, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The annual mean wage is $72,400. Pennsylvania has the fifth highest number of nurses in the nation, at 149,270, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031.

To be licensed, a graduate must also receive a passing grade on either the National Council of State Boards - Registered Nursing Exam or the State Board Test Pool Exam.

While the job typically requires a bachelor’s degree there are programs that run shorter than four years for people who already have a college degree.