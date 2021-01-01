Red Rose Transit Authority will begin offering a contactless mobile payment option starting Jan. 4.

RRTA customers will be able to download the RRTA Go Mobile app on their mobile devices to pay for bus fares and purchase bus passes. Once RRTA customers create an account on the app, they can buy bus fares and passes. Customers can then scan their pass from their mobile device at a validator, which will be located near the driver inside the bus.

“We are very excited about offering this new payment system to our customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRTA executive director Dave Kilmer in a press release.

If riders do not have a smart phone or do not download the app, they can purchase a reusable smart card. Customers can reload their smartcards on their RRTA Go Mobile account or by visiting RRTA’s Queen Street Station, 225 North Queen St., Lancaster. Riders can still use cash to pay their fare, but must have the exact payment amount.

As previously reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, RRTA will also eliminate fare zones starting Jan. 4.