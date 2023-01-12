A printing company based in Des Moines, Iowa, is coming to Lancaster County on Jan. 25 to recruit LSC Communications workers who are set to be laid off by March 31.

Mittera, ranked 24th largest printing company in the country by Printing Impressions magazine, is among 20 printing companies that are interested in hiring at least some of the 656 workers.

Mittera representatives will be at Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, Manheim Township, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the company’s training and talent strategist, Brittney Scheidt.

LSC announced last week it planned to shutter its two Lancaster city plants amid a decline in demand for catalogs and magazines. The plants were once used to print phone books and other materials and were previously owned by R.R. Donnelley & Sons, which was a stable and top employer in the county for more than half a century.

Scheidt said Mittera is also looking forward to attending any events that LSC invites it to attend.

Open positions include web press operators, perfect binder operators, saddle stitcher operators, maintenance techs, and others. A full list of jobs can be seen at https://mittera.com/careers/.

All 91 positions listed at the website as of Thursday are for out-of-state jobs, with the closest location being in North Carolina along with one fully remote position.