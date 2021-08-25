Urban Outfitters on Tuesday reported record net profits and sales for the second quarter ended July 31, sharply higher than the pandemic-depressed period in 2020 but also far above the 2019 quarter.

The Philadelphia-based clothing and home décor retailer had net profits of $127.3 million ($1.28 a share), nearly four times higher than the 2020 quarter’s $34.4 million (35 cents a share) and roughly double the $60.3 million (61 cents a share) earned in the 2019 period.

Net sales of $1.16 billion were 44.1% higher than the 2020 period’s $803.3 million and 20.3% greater than the 2019 quarter’s $962.3 million, upturns that Urban Outfitters attributed to a surge in its e-commerce business.

Urban Outfitters, which employs more than 1,000 people at its e-commerce fulfillment center and distribution center in Gap, said the turnaround was due to record sales, record low markdowns and a lower effective tax rate.