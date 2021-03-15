Either overcoming COVID-19 or benefiting from it, many major companies in Lancaster County rebounded in the fourth quarter with higher net profits, according to their financial reports.

A survey of 12 publicly held companies based here or with sizable operations here found that nine posted better net profits in the October-through-December period, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The fourth-quarter outcome flipped the script from the third quarter, when nine of 12 companies fared worse, often because they could not overcome the financial hit from the pandemic.

The surveyed companies, which employ more than 7,000 people locally, were selected by LNP | LancasterOnline to represent a cross-section of local economic sectors. Here’s a summary of how the 12 performed, based on the quarterly financial reports they released over the past four weeks.

Fulton Financial, the Lancaster-based holding company for Fulton Bank, the county’s biggest bank, posted a 1.9% increase in fourth quarter net profits to $48.7 million (30 cents a share) from $47.8 million (29 cents a share).

Bolstering net profits were a sizable reduction in the provision for loan losses and less income tax expense, more than offsetting a significant increase in non-interest expense that stemmed from a previously reported cost-saving initiative that includes cutting two branches here.

The Hershey Co., which owns Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road, bounced back in a big way during the fourth quarter, with net profits up 40.6% to $291.4 million ($1.39 a share), helped by a 5.7% increase in net sales to $2.19 billion.

Helping the period stand out were strong results in North America, a $27.9 million income tax benefit, less corporate travel and meeting expense due to COVID-19 and the 2019 period being depressed by $107.7 million in asset impairment charges.

Net profits soared 55.8% for CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter, thanks largely to a sharp upturn at its agricultural equipment business and its commercial and specialty vehicles business. CNH has its New Holland division here.

Net profits were $187 million (12 cents a share), compared to $120 million (8 cents a share) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues were $8.50 billion, up 10.5%, reflecting stronger demand for its products.

Kellogg, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based firm that has a plant on State Road, saw fourth-quarter net profits surge too, rising 41.4% to $205 million (59 cents a share) from $145 million (42 cents a share) in the 2019 period, fueled in part by a 7.5% increase in sales to $3.46 billion.

The cereal maker said its results were lifted by the higher sales, which benefited from the quarter having an extra week this year, and a decrease in one-time charges, which more than offset added expense from COVID-related costs and a double-digit increase in advertising expense.

Tumbling deeper into the red was Armstrong Flooring, which posted a fourth quarter net loss of $32.4 million ($1.48 a share), compared to a net loss of $25.1 million ($1.14 a share) in 2019’s fourth quarter.

While net sales improved 1.8% to $143.9 million, profits were hurt by higher costs for raw materials and shipping, increased tariff expense and the absence of income from a now-expired transition services agreement with American Industrial Partners, which bought the company’s hardwood flooring business in 2018.

Marietta-based Donegal Group, an insurance holding company operating in 24 states, improved its net profits by 2.9% to $14.6 million (49 cents a share) from $14.2 million (50 cents a share) in 2019’s fourth quarter.

Donegal Group overcame a 1.7% dip in total revenues to $197.5 million with the help of a lower loss ratio, which benefited from smaller losses from large fires, and higher investment gains after tax.

Another Lancaster-based manufacturer, ceilings maker Armstrong World Industries, saw its fourth-quarter net profits tumble 52.2% to $22.8 million (47 cents a share) from $47.7 million (96 cents a share) in 2019’s last quarter.

Hurting the bottom line were a 3.3% drop in net sales to $238.7 million due to the impact of COVID-19 and a sharp increase in selling, general and administrative expense to support new growth initiatives, partially offset by improved manufacturing productivity.

Urban Outfitters, which has a distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center in Gap, saw net profits rebound 46.2% in the fourth quarter despite a 6.9% decline in net sales to $1.09 billion due to COVID-19 depressing store sales.

Philadelphia-based Urban had net profits of $28.6 million (29 cents a share), up from $19.5 million (20 cents a share) in the 2019 quarter, thanks to sharp declines in income tax expense, selling, general and administrative expense and impairment charges.

Like Urban Outfitters, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a better bottom line in the fourth quarter although revenues dropped because of COVID-19. Tanger had net profits of $260,000 (0 cents per share), reversing a net loss of $12.1 million (13 cents a share) in 2019’s last quarter.

Though Tanger saw total revenues fall 7.7% to $111.2 million, smaller impairment charges and property operating expense, plus a $1.0 million gain on a Canadian real estate sale, led to the improved bottom line. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tanger has a center on Lincoln Highway East.

Chicago-based Donnelley Financial Solutions, which is consolidating its two Lancaster operations, had a net loss of $35.8 million ($1.07 a share) in the fourth quarter, compared to a net profit of $7.0 million (20 cents a share) in 2019’s fourth quarter.

Although total sales grew 10.5% to $210.3 million, the benefit of a stronger top line was more than offset by $47.7 million in after-tax charges. But excluding the charges and other unusual expenses, net profits were $11.9 million (36 cents a share), up from $7.6 million (22 cents a share).

Weis Markets fared slightly better in the fourth quarter, with net profits up 2.8% to $19.4 million (73 cents a share) from $18.9 million (70 cents a share) in 2019’s fourth quarter.

The Sunbury-based supermarket chain, which is the county’s second-largest grocery retailer, trailing only Giant, got a boost from a 13.7% rise in sales to $1.03 billion. Fueling the higher sales was a surge in e-commerce orders for home delivery, as the pandemic led to households eating more meals at home.

ENB Financial, the holding company for Ephrata National Bank, reported a 29.5% increase in fourth quarter net profits to $3.60 million (65 cents a share) from $2.78 million (49 cents a share) in 2019’s fourth quarter.

Lifting net profits were larger gains on the sale of mortgages, reflecting a surge in mortgage production, and lower interest expense. These trends more than offset a sharp increase in the provision for loan losses, driven in part by the potential impact of COVID-19 on business borrowers.