Good Life Organics, a Reading based juice/smoothie shop is opening a location next month in Lancaster.

The new café will take a spot 301 N. Queen St. that was recently occupied by Commonwealth on Queen, which closed last month as its owners shifted focus to their café in western Lancaster city where they recently opened their patio and began a brunch menu.

For Good Life Organics, the corner spot at Queen and Chestnut streets will allow them to showcase a menu that features smoothies and smoothie bowls alongside juices, yogurt parfaits and grain bowls. There will also be some soups, salads and sandwiches, a small retail section with locally-prepared products, and a tap system with nitro coffees, sparkling juices, kombucha and other drinks.

Good Life Organics is owned by Joel Moceri, Conor Delaney and Courtnie Nein. Delaney and Nein are the CEO and president, respectively, of GoodLife Companies, a financial advising firm whose building along Route 222 in Shillington houses the original Good Life Organics location.