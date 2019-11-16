Editor's note: This article was originally published in April 2019.

We asked readers to submit their favorite breakfast places in Lancaster County.

As it turns out, Lancastrians are passionate about breakfast. We received more than 500 nominations on LancasterOnline and Facebook.

Here are the top picks, in order from most nominations to least (though, each on this list had 10 or more individual nominations) for breakfast places in Lancaster County.

Gracie's on West Main

The restaurant with the most nominations (by far) was Gracie's on West Main. In addition to the typical breakfast classics, Gracie's also serves unique twists like breakfast grilled cheeses and an entire menu dedicated to bacon.

More information: 264 W Main Street, Leola | 717-556-0004 | Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 80

Ida's Cafe

Ida's Cafe is a hot spot for both breakfast and lunch. Breakfast specialties include several varieties of topped pancakes, specialty french toast and eggs done up in any way imaginable.

More information: 507 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster | 717-293-1311 | Tuesday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 27

Gus's Keystone Restaurant

This family restaurant, which reopened as Gus's in 2015, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, though breakfast is served all day. Some of the star items on the menu include Belgian waffles, creamy chipped beef and sausage gravy.

More information: 1050 W. Main Street, Mt. Joy | 717-653-2140 | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 26

Park City Diner

One of the only 24-hour diners in Lancaster, Park City Diner is a well-known favorite. The expansive menu has something for everyone, including breakfast melt sandwiches and several varieties of topped Belgian waffles.

More information: 884 Plaza Blvd., Lancaster | 717-435-8512 | Open 24 hours | Menu

Nominations received: 18

Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Shady Maple is already a staple in the area for its plethora of Pennsylvania Dutch foods, but did you know that the restaurant also has a breakfast buffet? Near-endless piles of bacon, freshly made eggs and lots of pastry options are just some of what Shady Maple has to offer.

More information: 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl | 717-354-8222 | Breakfast hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 to 10 a.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 18

On Orange

Branded as "not a complete revolution, just a new twist on an old favorite," On Orange has several newfangled breakfast options, including swedish pancakes and waffles, chilaquiles and several vegan options.

More information: 108 W. Orange Street, Lancaster | 717-299-5157 | Hours: Friday to Monday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 16

The Pantry

The Pantry is a restaurant owned by the Kardiasmenos couple. They have both worked in the restaurant industry for most of their lives. Their home-like restaurant on Marietta Avenue is known for the signature skillets and loaded omelettes.

More information: 2715 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster | 717-898-6034 | Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily | Menu

Nominations received: 15

Lyndon City Line Diner

Lyndon Diner is one of the few places in Lancaster County where you could have a mimosa at a diner. The restaurant offers a wide range of foods to please any palate. Their specialty, however, is Irish food, which has prominence in their breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

For breakfast, one may try the Lyndon Irish Breakfast, which is made from three eggs, corned beef hash, onions and potatoes blended together.

More information: 1370 Manheim Pike, Lancaster | 717-393-4878 | Hours: Open 24/7 daily | Menu

Nominations received: 14

Route 30 Diner

Fresh and local ingredients, breakfast all day and giant pancakes: it's all common language for this diner. Whether you're more in the mood for a country fried steak or a sticky bun sundae, the Route 30 Diner may have what you're looking for.

Note: If you were a fan of Jennie's Diner, it was renamed the Route 30 Diner in 2015.

More information: 2575 Lincoln Highway E, Ronks | 717-397-2507 | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily | Menu

Nominations received: 14

Alice's Diner

At Alice's, breakfast can be as imaginative as you want it to be. If you're in the mood for something small, you can have a plain bowl of cereal. If you're more in the mood for scrapple, chipped beef or grits, Alice's has that, too.

More information: 1665 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | 717-207-0655 | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily | Menu

Nominations received: 13

Black Olive Family Diner

Nestled in the heart of Columbia is the Black Olive Family Diner. One reader said, "Great service, big portions, wonderful food and they treat you like family!" Some of their entrees include signature pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, omelettes and more.

More information: 1506 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia | 717-342-2464 | Hours: Open 24 hours daily | Menu

Nominations received: 12

Brickerville House Restaurant

Brickerville House's building dates back to the 1700s. Back then, it was a tavern that served as a rest stop for stagecoaches, according to the Brickerville House's website. Now, it's a family-owned restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. For breakfast, you can expect from-scratch pancakes, breakfast hoagies and a classic plate of steak and eggs.

More information: 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz | 717-625-2325 | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 12

Knight and Day Diner

Run by the same owners as Park City Diner, Knight and Day Diner is another 24-hour diner in Lancaster County. The expansive breakfast menu includes breakfast quesadillas, hot cakes, baked oatmeal and melts, among other dishes.

More information: 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz | 717-490-6198 | Hours: Open 24-hours daily | Menu

Nominations received: 11

Bridgeport Family Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant is a local favorite. One reader said, "The food is cooked to order the way that I like it. It tastes very good and the servings are generous."

More information: 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster | 717-392-5943 | Hours: Monday to Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nominations received: 10

Silver Spring Family Restaurant

Run by the same owners as Brickerville House, Silver Spring Family Restaurant has been open since 2000. The breakfast entrees include a roast beef cheddar and onion omelette, Florentine with spinach and feta, Imperial with crab cakes and a stewed tomato special, among others.

More information: 3653 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster | 717-285-5974 | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 10

Dienner's Country Restaurant

Dienner's Country Restaurant has offered Pennsylvania Dutch cooking to the Ronks area for almost 30 years. In addition to a breakfast buffet, you could get pork pudding, dried beef gravy, french toast, baked oatmeal and a Dutch cobbler.

More information: 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks | 717-687-9571 | Hours: Monday to Thursday, Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 10

Miss Calee's Eats & Treats

Miss Calee's opened in 2014, taking over the spot of Molly's on Main's coffee shop. The mother and daughter-owned shop sells breakfast and lunch, as well as whoopie pies and other baked goods. For breakfast, you can get egg sandwiches, baked oatmeal and breakfast burritos.

More information: 329 Main Street, Landisville | 717-539-5979 | Hours: Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Menu

Nominations received: 10

