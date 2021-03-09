Re/Max of Reading is expanding into Lancaster County, opening a subsidiary here named Re/Max Evolved.

Re/Max Evolved will open March 31 at 740 Eden Road, near Crooked Oak Drive, in Manheim Township. Initially operating with six real estate agents, it anticipates having 25 agents within a year, said Jeff Peters, associate broker and office manager.

Its newly constructed building of more than 6,000 square feet is being leased from Deerin Companies. Built by Speedwell Construction, it includes a lobby, a waiting area, an open work area, private offices, conference rooms, an employee café and a patio.

Re/Max of Reading is the biggest real estate firm in Berks County, as well as the top-selling independent Re/Max franchise in the nation, according to Peters, a Lancaster resident and past president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.