Sean and Sarah Raney have been working for years toward becoming their own bosses.

Their big chance begins Wednesday.

That’s when their brewery, Raney Cellars Brewing Co., opens in Millersville — a first for the borough.

“We’ve been wanting to be entrepreneurs for a while,” said Sean Raney, who spent three years as head brewer at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg, and a similar time at a brewery in Colorado.

Raney Cellars is in the former Original Nino’s Pizza & Grille, 11 Manor Ave., near the intersection of Manor Avenue and North George Street.

The building, renovated three years ago, was bought by Sean Raney’s parents in January for $405,000. The parents are leasing it to Sean and Sarah Raney.

Sean Raney declined to disclose the cost of equipping the building.

When the Manor Avenue property became available, “all the pieces fell into place,” explained Sean Raney. It’s a highly visible, easily accessible, recently renovated building with a suitable layout in a university town.

Raney Cellars, with 10 taps, will offer one of its beers — a kolsch — continually. A rotating lineup of choices will be offered by the other nine. Adding to the array of tastes will be barrel aging in the stone cellar.

Staffed by Sean and Sarah Raney and four part-time employees, Raney Cellars will seat 40 customers inside and 30 outside on a deck. A Buzz food truck will be on hand whenever Raney Cellars is open.