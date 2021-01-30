A new Thai restaurant has opened in Manheim Township where another one recently closed.

Ramarn Thai debuted last week in the Shoppes at Landis Valley, replacing U Thai, which closed in December.

Located in Suite 104 at 2359 Oregon Pike, Ramarn Thai specializes in Thai and Burmese dishes and features a sushi bar. Entrees include noodle, curry and fried rice dishes along with soups, salads and appetizers such as dumplings and garden rolls.

Ramarn Thai is owned by Nai and Mon Ramamya, who both have experience working in the restaurant industry and began discussions several years ago about taking over U Thai, which operated for five years. Before that, the spot was occupied by Manna Pan Asia.

Ramarn Thai Address: 2359 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, Suite 104. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Info.: 717-826-9184, ramarnthailancaster.com, “Ramarn Thai” on Facebook.

Ramarn Thai has seating capacity for nearly 100 in one large dining room. On one wall is a long banquette bench where tables and chairs can be pushed together to accommodate larger groups.

Before opening, the new owners oversaw renovations that included upgrades to the lights and a refurbishment of the sushi bar, among other things.