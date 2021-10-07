An owner of Rainbow’s Comedy Playhouse, which closed abruptly in 2019, leaving scores of irate customers holding worthless tickets, has been charged with 190 counts of theft and deceptive or fraudulent business practices, court records show.

Kelly Lynne Sechrist, 39, of Middletown, Delaware, was to have a preliminary hearing on the charges Thursday before District Judge Raymond Sheller in Intercourse, but the hearing has been continued. A new date has not been set.

At a preliminary hearing, a district judge decides whether the prosecution has enough evidence against the defendant to send the case to county court for trial.

Sechrist allegedly pocketed nearly $31,000 paid by 95 customers who purchased tickets to performances at the Paradise playhouse that never occurred, court records show. Each allegedly misappropriated purchase led to one count of theft and one count of deceptive or fraudulent business practices.

All are first-degree or second-degree misdemeanors, depending on the sum spent on the tickets.

First-degree misdemeanors involve property worth at least $200 and are punishable by up to five years in prison plus a fine. Second-degree misdemeanors involve property valued at less than $200 and are punishable by up to two years in prison plus a fine.

Sechrist has been free on $20,000 bail since being arrested Aug. 4. She has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Corey Lamoureux, declined to comment on the allegations Thursday.

The accusations against Sechrist are itemized in an eight-page criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Scott Enedy of the Lancaster barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police.

In the filing, the trooper alleges that Sechrist committed theft by failing to make the required disposition of funds received, by keeping the proceeds of ticket sales. She committed deceptive or fraudulent business practices, Enedy alleges, by delivering less of a service (entertainment) than promised.

Individual customers lost as much as $1,480 – the loss sustained by a buyer of season tickets – and $1,120 – the loss sustained by a buyer of tickets for an AARP group, according to Enedy.

Sechrist also allegedly drained Rainbow’s bank accounts of $15,000 through a series of 10 transactions, by making withdrawals and writing checks payable to herself, the trooper alleges, though none of the 190 counts stem from those alleged acts.

Enedy does not say what Sechrist did with the money she allegedly took from the bank accounts or ticket purchases.

In addition to allegedly stealing Rainbow’s ticket proceeds and emptying its bank accounts, Sechrist allegedly used Rainbow’s credit card to pay for $2,700 worth of personal expenses, according to Enedy.

These expenses include payment of cellphone bills and automotive service and state inspection bills for herself and her boyfriend, as well as bills for hotel stays, a restaurant meal and items bought at convenience stores and a supermarket, the trooper said.

The criminal complaint and affidavit do not mention any effort by Sechrist to conceal her alleged crimes.

Sechrist, who worked in marketing and public relations at Rainbow’s, plus two other Rainbow’s employees bought the popular business from founders Cindy and David DiSavino in January 2019, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

Sechrist took over “all of the financial aspects of the business as far as writing paychecks, paying vendors and making deposits,” Enedy said.

Then in August 2019, Sechrist resigned. Her replacement soon reported evidence of “unusual” withdrawals from Rainbow’s bank accounts by Sechrist as well as checks written by Sechrist on those accounts that were payable to herself, the trooper said. The new bookkeeper also discovered that cash drawers in the theater’s lobby and bar had been emptied.

At the end of that month, the remaining two partners told employees in a letter that the business had experienced a “profound misappropriation of finances and revenue” that had left it “with no funds for food or operations.” Those developments forced it to close permanently, the two partners said at the time.

In the following months, the scandal deepened, as jilted customers – realizing their tickets were worthless – reported their situations to Pennsylvania State Police and the state Attorney General, and credit-card statements revealed the allegedly improper purchases by Sechrist, according to Enedy.

The 3065 Lincoln Highway facility now is home to the Magic & Wonder show.