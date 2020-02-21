After being closed for a decade, the downstairs bar just reopened at the Cloister American Legion Post 429 in Ephrata.

The Rainbow Room at the American Legion at 300 Cocalico Drive reopened Friday following a four-year renovation that installed new windows, updated the water and sewer lines and general refurbished the room that had suffered water damage.

Located next to Thomas P. Grater Memorial Park, The Cloister American Legion includes an upstairs bar and restaurant open to the public Wednesday through Saturday.

