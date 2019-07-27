Qwik-Med1.jpg

Qwik-Med Pharmacy is opening in Columbia at 369 Locust St., Rear. 

 Photo courtesy of Qwik-Med Pharmacy

Qwik-Med Pharmacy, an independently owned business, has opened in Columbia.

The roughly 1,300-square-foot pharmacy at 369 Locust St., rear, fills prescriptions, offers immunizations and sells a variety of supplements. It also has a notary and offers copying, scanning and faxing services.

Qwik-Med Pharmacy is owned by Richard Boahene, who has spent 15 years working as a pharmacist or pharmacy manager for large chains including Rite Aid and CVS. At his new pharmacy in Columbia, Boahene is assisted by one other pharmacist.

