A New York-based real estate investment firm has purchased the QVC distribution center near Landisville for $15.5 million, courthouse records show.

A spokeswoman for Saadia Group said it’s negotiating a lease with an unidentified tenant that would bring 300 to 1,000 jobs to the 765,000-square-foot complex, depending on the time of year.

The tenant will begin operating in the 1000 Stony Battery Road building, near the Hempfield recCenter, by the end of the year, nearly replacing the 1,100 jobs being lost as QVC completes its previously announced wind-down there.

The amount of renovation needed to prepare the West Hempfield Township structure for Saadia’s tenant remains to be determined, the spokeswoman said.

Excluding the building here, Saadia owns 10 million square feet of commercial space in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company also has an e-commerce business, in which it buys the brand names and websites of defunct bricks-and-mortar retailers, then operates those websites.

The spokeswoman was not able to immediately say whether Saadia's newly acquired building here will be involved in Saadia's e-commerce business.

Township Manager Andrew Stern said Saadia has not informed the township of its intentions for the facility.

Saadia spent $80 million last year to purchase the names and websites of Lord & Taylor, women’s apparel retailer New York & Co. and plus-size women’s apparel retailer Fashion to Figure out of bankruptcy, adding them to its existing portfolio of brands, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

These so-called “zombie” retail businesses are run by investors who find that it’s faster, cheaper and more profitable to resurrect the online operation of a trusted, widely recognized but shuttered retailer than to try to build that kind of business from the ground up.

Among the brands that have been revived as online-only businesses by investors other than Saadia are Bon-Ton, Circuit City, Pier 1, Modell’s Sporting Goods, DressBarn and Bruno Magli.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, QVC is phasing out the Stony Battery Road site and consolidating its order-fulfillment operations here, plus the ones in Roanoke, Virginia, and Greeneville, Tennessee, in a new facility in Bethlehem.

Layoffs at the local distribution center began in July, according to state records. A QVC spokeswoman declined to say how many employees remain there, saying only that the company will have “a presence” in the complex through the year.

QVC opened a distribution operation here in 1987 by leasing 100,000 square feet, LNP | LancasterOnline records show. Over the years, QVC acquired its location and expanded it several times, enlarging its holdings to 39.8 acres. The property carries an assessed value of $22.9 million.

In a separate transaction, Saadia also bought a vacant 5.1-acre lot nearby on Corporate Boulevard from QVC for $1.0 million, courthouse records show. Both real estate transactions were recorded in the courthouse on March 30.