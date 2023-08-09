The votes are in and the shopping center across Route 30 from the Shops at Rockvale will soon have a new name: Lincoln Square.

Chosen from four options presented by the owner of the soon-to-be former Quality Center, Lincoln Square was preferred by 70% of respondents in an online poll that closed last week. The other options and their vote percentages were: Hamilton Square, 12%; Hickory Square, 10%, and Penn Wood Square, 8%. A total of 352 votes were cast during the two weeks the poll was online.

In May, Wyomissing-based Motus Development spent $8.5 million to buy the 2495 Lincoln Highway East shopping center, which includes Waffle House and an Adidas outlet. In all, the center has 65,000 square feet of space and 15 storefronts.

Mike Brown, director of acquisitions and leasing for Motus Development, said the shopping center will be rebranded over the next several months. The first of several planned capital improvements will be a new sign with the new name.

The East Lampeter Township shopping center at the northwest corner of routes 30 and 896 opened as the Quality Center in 1987, the year after the first shops debuted across Route 30 at what was then called Rockvale Square Factory Outlets. The Quality Center replaced The Guernsey Barn, a 13,000-square-foot exhibition building that hosted cattle auctions, craft shows, antique shows and arts gatherings.

The name change for the Quality Center comes as Rockvale is poised for a major overhaul.

New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes, which bought Rockvale in December 2022, plans to tear down half its 537,000 square feet of commercial space and build 16 new four-story apartment buildings with 504 residential units. The first of the apartments are expected to be ready in four or five years.