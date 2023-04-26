Steinman Communications leadership on Tuesday announced to staff their plans to give LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, at no cost to WITF, the Harrisburg-based public radio station operator. WITF will oversee the Lancaster media company, which will be converted to a public benefit corporation and become a subsidiary of WITF.

Here are some questions and answers for readers:

Will LNP Media Group continue to print LNP every day and the Lititz Record-Express and The Ephrata Review every week?

Yes, the print edition of LNP will continue to be published seven days a week. The Lititz Record-Express and The Ephrata Review will continue to be printed weekly.

Will my town meetings and school board still be covered by LNP | LancasterOnline?

Yes, no staff or coverage changes are anticipated because of the partnership.

Will my newspaper still be delivered?

Yes, LNP, Lititz Record-Express and The Ephrata Review will continue to be delivered. There will be no changes to deliveries.

Will the cost of my subscription change because of this announcement?

No. This transaction won’t impact subscription prices.

Will my LNP | LancasterOnline subscription payments now support WITF?

Your subscription payments will continue to go toward the costs to produce LNP | LancasterOnline including news reporting, production and distribution in print and online.

Will LNP | LancasterOnline’s focus remain on Lancaster County?

Yes, LNP | LancasterOnline plans to remain Lancaster County’s top source for local news and information. LNP | LancasterOnline will maintain its focus on Lancaster County.

Will the combined organization assume a new name?

LNP and WITF will continue to use their respective identities. There are currently no plans to rebrand WITF and LNP under a single name.

Will WITF membership include an LNP | LancasterOnline subscription? Will an LNP | LancasterOnline subscription include WITF member benefits?

Extending WITF member benefits to LNP subscribers and vice versa may be explored in the future.

Will LNP | LancasterOnline advertisers and WITF underwriters have access to combined marketing opportunities?

Yes, creating combined marketing opportunities for underwriters and advertisers to reach both LNP | LancasterOnline and WITF audiences will be explored in the future.

Will LNP still be its own company?

Steinman Communications is converting LNP Media Group to a Pennsylvania Benefit Corporation and giving LNP to WITF. A benefit corporation is a type of for-profit entity that is organized to responsibly create public benefit in addition to its business purpose. As a benefit corporation, LNP will be a subsidiary of WITF.

Will any LNP | LancasterOnline, Lititz Record-Express and Ephrata Review contact numbers, emails or addresses change?

No.