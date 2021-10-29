It will be more than seven months before suburban customers of Lancaster city’s water bureau learn the fate of the bureau’s 20.8% rate hike request.

The state Public Utility Commission on Thursday voted 3-0 to take the routine step of investigating the rate hike proposed Sept. 30 by the water bureau for its 31,000 suburban customers.

The vote suspends the Bureau of Water’s request for up to seven months as it’s assigned to an administrative law judge for evidentiary hearings. After the hearings, the judge will recommend a decision or settlement to the PUC commissioners, who have final say.

As LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported, the Bureau of Water wants to raise the cost of water it provides to its suburban customers by 20.8% overall. Residential customers would see a 21.2% rate hike. Commercial and industrial users would pay more too. The increase is needed to help pay for upgrades to the water system, the bureau says.

The PUC has jurisdiction over the city Bureau of Water’s service to customers outside the city. Its territory includes all of Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Millersville Borough, West Lampeter Township and Pequea Township, plus portions of Manor, West Hempfield, East Hempfield and East Lampeter townships. Service to customers in the city is overseen by Lancaster City Council.