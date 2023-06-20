The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has suspended and is investigating a 15.5% rate increase proposed by Columbia Water Co. for 12,154 customers in Lancaster and York counties.

The recent unanimous PUC decision means the rate hike is suspended until Jan. 27, 2024, unless permitted by commission order to become effective at an earlier date. The case will be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for investigation and a recommended decision.

Columbia Water said the rate increase – its first in five years – is needed to meet higher energy and material costs, support long-term infrastructure replacement programs, and to reflect capital additions the utility put into service since its last base rate. Also Columbia Water said in its April filing that the rate hike is needed to keep it credit-worthy. The proposed rate increase would bring in about $999,900 in new funding annually, according to the utility.

Columbia Water provides service to customers in several Lancaster County communities, including Columbia, Mountville, and Marietta boroughs, as well as West Hempfield, Rapho, East Donegal and Manor townships. Columbia Water also provides service to customers in Hellam Township, York County.

The company has proposed consolidating the Columbia and Marietta divisions.

Under the proposal submitted by Columbia Water, the bill for a typical metered residential customer using 3,800 gallons of water per month would increase from $37.67 to $40.04 (6.3%) for customers in the Columbia rate division, and from $32.57 to $40.04 (22.9%) for customers in the Marietta division.

Base rates for both divisions would increase to $15.31, according to a May analysis by the state Office of Consumer Advocate. For Columbia division residential customers, the proposed hike in fixed customer charge amounts to a 48.5% increase from $10.31 per month. Marietta division residential customers would see an 86.7% increase in the fixed customer charge from $8.20.

The proposed rate hike does not include the surcharge for Columbia Water’s PENNVEST loan repayment. The utility has proposed no change to that surcharge, which currently adds $9.69 per month to residential customer bills in Columbia and Marietta rate divisions.

During 2023, Columbia Water anticipates completing construction projects that total $2,681,975, the company said in its rate filing.

Customers in the Columbia division are supplied water that’s drawn from the Susquehanna River and then filtered and disinfected prior to distribution. Customers in the Marietta division are supplied water from several deep wells. The water is disinfected prior to distribution.

Calls for investigation

The proposed rate increase does not apply to about 1,500 customers of the former East Donegal Township Municipal Authority, which Columbia Water acquired last year.

The omission of the East Donegal customers prompted an objection from the state consumer advocate, Patrick M. Cicero, who said the proposed rate increase may be unreasonable because it is based on the cost of serving all three divisions.

The state’s Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed an objection seeking that the PUC investigate whether the rate hike is fair to all small business customers.

During the investigation, hearings are held before an administrative law judge at which the evidence in support of the rate increase is examined and expert witnesses testify. Consumers are offered an opportunity to voice their opinions and give testimony.

The rate increase approval process takes about nine months from the challenges, according to the PUC.

East Donegal purchase pressure

Columbia Water purchased East Donegal’s system last year for $2.5 million. It said at the time that $250,000 would come from Columbia Water’s general fund and the rest would be financed. Columbia Water bought East Donegal’s three elevated water tanks, two groundwater wells and a spring source, Glatfelter Spring, a pump house, water mains, a treatment facility, water quality testing equipment, five parcels of land, office equipment, pipe-locating equipment, 130 fire hydrants and 500 buried valves.

Columbia Water anticipated addressing the assets in need of immediate repair or replacement at an estimated cost of $1,258,000 during the first 10 years post-acquisition. Painting and safety upgrades to the largest water tank alone was estimated to cost $725,000. Columbia Water also planned to replace water meters, which it said would be funded through income generated from operating the East Donegal system and borrowed funds.