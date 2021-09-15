Two small Lancaster County transportation providers are among 54 operators statewide to have their operating certificates suspended temporarily for failing to have insurance, the state Public Utility Commission announced Wednesday.

The local operators are Ray Eckert, 2451 Douglas Drive, a paratransit operator, and Jeffrey A. Martin, 1564 Briertown Road, East Earl, a self-employed trucker. Both failed to have a current liability insurance policy on file with the PUC as required, the commission said.

The 54 operators have 30 days to provide proof of insurance to the PUC or to formally challenge the suspension. Unless the operators take one of those steps before the deadline, they will have their operating certificate canceled, according to the PUC.