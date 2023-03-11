Public voting starts Monday in the What's So Cool About Manufacturing video contest; Here's a look behind the scenes [photos]

There are two types of people you’ll find working in a factory like Advanced Food Products in New Holland, plant supervisor John (Jay) McMillan explained to four Pequea Valley Intermediate School seventh- and eighth-graders on a mission to make a video aimed at changing the stigma of manufacturing.

Where to vote for Lancaster County middle school videos The 2023 What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contest for south-central Pennsylvania features a total of 12 teams from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York counties. The contest is produced by MANTEC in York. There are 11 regions in the state that hold the contest. Then, statewide winners are selected. To see the videos and vote go to: https://bit.ly/2RJsSLD Voting begins Monday and goes until March 15. Here are the four Lancaster County schools and the business they were paired with. Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Advanced Food Products Inc., New Holland.

Cocalico Middle School and Savencia Cheese USA, New Holland.

Ephrata Middle School and Astro Machine Works Inc., Ephrata Borough.

St. John Neumann School and FastSigns, East Hempfield Township.

The video will debut Monday as part of the annual What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contest.

One type of person focuses on a job, driven by setting and achieving goals. Another type thrives when things go wrong, enjoying days that vary with new problems to solve, McMillan said as a GoPro camera recorded as they shared pizza in the break room of the maker of cheese sauces, beverages, puddings, spreads and soups.

McMillan’s insight permeated the video even as his exact words were cut, according to Kent Haberern, a Pequea Valley School Intermediate School paraeducator who coached the audio-visual club team of five students.

The students edited four hours of interviews and plant footage down to a 2½-minute pitch. Their target audience? Teachers who shape students’ views of careers and of manufacturing.

Pequea Valley Middle School is one of four Lancaster County schools involved in the regional contest this year. Four Lancaster manufacturers also participated in what is seen as an important workforce development tool.

The video contest gives students a chance to encounter manufacturers and form impressions beyond stereotypes. While no one expects the contest to lead directly to hiring, teachers and students said it has changed their view of jobs in manufacturing. The videos they make and public voting in the competition serve to market the businesses profiled to the community.

Whether they choose a career in manufacturing, the project also gives the students a chance to hone skills they will use when they join the workforce.

Michelle Shirey, enrichment and career coordinator at Cocalico Middle School, which has participated for two years, said the contest is aligned with Pennsylvania’s career standards.

“This project has teamwork and collaboration at every level,” said Shirey, adding that technical skills gained are important to students as well.

Cocalico Middle School students spent nearly 30 hours editing footage from their tour of Savencia Cheese USA in New Holland this year, she said.

What did those seventh-graders learn aside from technical skills?

“Perseverance,” Shirey said.

MORE: Few Lancaster County schools participate in What's So Cool About Manufacturing contest

Workers wanted

With about 38,000 workers, manufacturing makes up about 17% of Lancaster County’s gross domestic product, the second largest sector in the local economy. Even as the sector is predicted to contract, there will be more jobs to fill due to retirements, experts have said.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) said talent disruptions and opportunities are among the top trends affecting manufacturers in 2023. Manufacturers are confronting a range of challenges around the workforce, including labor shortages and skills gaps, while also figuring out how to take advantage of previously untapped talent pools, NAM said in a January report.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects a decline in many manufacturing occupations, but jobs such as CNC programmers are expected to grow fast, with 3,600 needed nationally each year in the next eight years.

Last year, the York-based Manufacturers’ Association’s Annual Manufacturing Wage & Salary report showed that manufacturers expect to make more than 880 new hires over the next 12 months, a historic high for the survey. The survey reported the manufacturing workforce is aging faster with 20% of the companies reporting that a third or more of their workforce could retire in the next five years.

A glimpse behind the scenes

Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Advanced Food Products allowed LNP | LancasterOnline a glimpse behind the scenes as four middle school students toured the facility 158 W. Jackson St. where 60% of the employees have been there less than three years.

The young video production team scouted the best place to shoot footage. Anthony Rostad, an eighth-grader, used the GoPro camera to focus on lines of large unlabeled cans moving along conveyors and machines picking up cardboard boxes, among other things. The students balanced their enthusiasm for exploring the plant with the company’s need for privacy (one machine is the specially designed aseptic packaging processor, the only one in the United States).

Manufacturing video Kevin Millisock, process supervisor at Advanced Food Products, shows Pequea Valley Intermediate School students around the packaging side of t…

“If you ever wanted to get into making good money, get into industrial maintenance,” supervisor Keith Millisock told the students.

Industrial maintenance workers can earn six figures, he said. Haberern reminded them what six figures meant.

The students were surprised by what they learned: the work was not monotonous and there were a variety of jobs to do.

What surprised the Pequea Valley Intermediate School video team?

“How everyone did their own thing,” said eighth-grader Makayla Kofroth. “They each had their special part to keep (production) going.”

Caleb Haines, a seventh-grader, was impressed by the variety of products made.

Caedmon Marshall, also in seventh grade, asked what’s the most a person could earn in manufacturing and learned that some people who work with computer programming make $40 to $50 an hour. Plant manager McMillan said manufacturing has become more automated.

Marshall asked what the hardest job in the plant was. Physically, McMillan said, some jobs require lifting 50-pound bags of ingredients. Mentally, the hardest job might be a mid-level supervisor, McMillan told the students. That person has to understand decisions made in upper management and be able to explain them to people who work for them so that they can carry through company plans and goals.

Manufacturing video Jay McMillan, plant Manager at Advanced Food Products, left, if filmed by Pequea Valley Intermediate School student Anthony Rostad as he does …

Projects build multiple skills

The video shoot was just a small part of the project, Haberern said. Kofroth and Marshall met during lunch and other class periods to edit the footage.

Each of the students grew through the experience, Haberernsaid. Rostad was “just phenomenal about shooting with a GoPro,” getting great footage and sound when it was hard to do.

They helped each other when their roles got overwhelming, Haberern said.

“We all agreed we don’t want to sound like we’re reading copy or feel like we are acting,” Haberen said. “They tried hard to just be themselves on camera. Caedmon and Makayla took charge of that and had fun with that.”

After submitting their video, the students focused on a strategy to gain votes in the competition.

Haberen said the project made concepts in audio-visual production come alive for the students in a way that doesn’t happen when they stream events.

“For (assistant principal) Christy Collins to ask me to do this was just golden,” Haberern said.