The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will hold two public hearings by telephone on July 12 to gather input on a 15.5% rate increase requested by Columbia Water Company.

The PUC recently put the rate hike request on hold while it investigates. Columbia Water’s request has been challenged by the state’s Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate.

The two hearings are scheduled for July 12. The first hearing will begin at 1 p.m. and the second hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. PUC Administrative Law judges Mary D. Long and Charece Z. Collins will preside over the hearings.

Columbia Water’s rate hike request

Columbia Water provides service to approximately 12,154 customers in Lancaster and York counties, including those in Columbia, Mountville, and Marietta boroughs, as well as West Hempfield, Rapho, East Donegal and Manor townships. Columbia Water also provides service to customers in Hellam Township, York County.

Columbia Water said the rate increase – its first in five years – is needed to meet higher energy and material costs, support long-term infrastructure replacement programs and to reflect capital additions the utility put into service since its last base rate increase. The proposed rate increase would bring in about $999,900 in new funding annually, according to the utility.

How to sign up to testify

To testify at one of the telephonic public input hearings, pre-register with Judge Long’s office by 3 p.m. on July 11. Pre-registration can be completed by emailing Nick Miskanic at nmiskanic@pa.gov or by calling 412-565-3550 (leave a message) and providing:

Your first and last name.

The time (1 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.) of the hearing at which you wish to testify.

The telephone number you will be using to call into the hearing.

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing.

Email address if you have one.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

Individuals will testify in the order in which they pre-register.

Those who do not wish to testify but want to listen can contact Judge Long’s office through the means above to obtain call-in information.