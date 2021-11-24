Suburban customers of the Lancaster city Bureau of Water who want to voice their opinion on a proposed 21% rate hike will get their chance on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

That’s when the state Public Utility Commission will hold a public input hearing on the proposal, it was announced Wednesday. The hearing will be held over the telephone. PUC Administrative Law Judge Darlene Heep will preside.

To be assured of the opportunity to testify, pre-register by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 by email or by phone.

To pre-register by email, email PUC legal assistant Athena Delvillar at sdelvillar@pa.gov and provide: your first and last name, the date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify, the phone number you will be using to call into the hearing and, if you require an interpreter, the language of the interpreter.

To pre-register by phone, call the judge’s office at 215-560-2105 and leave a message providing the following: your first and last name, the date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify, the phone number you will be using to call into the hearing, a phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if the PUC needs to contact you, your email address (if you have one) and, if you require an interpreter, the language of the interpreter.

The PUC has tips on how to testify most effectively. Read them here.

The PUC also asks people who want to listen to the hearing, but not testify, to contact Delvillar or the judge’s office, providing your name and the hearing topic, so the PUC can provide adequate caller capacity.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in October, the water bureau is seeking the rate hike to help pay for tens of millions of dollars worth of improvements to the water system. The PUC is expected to render its decision on the request next spring.

The city water bureau serves 31,000 suburban customers. Its suburban service area includes all of Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Millersville Borough, West Lampeter Township and Pequea Township, plus portions of Manor, West Hempfield, East Hempfield and East Lampeter townships.