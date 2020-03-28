Here are eight prominent Lancaster County employers that are hiring largely because the COVID-19 outbreak has sparked a surge in demand for their products or services.

Aldi: The German grocery chain, with four stores in Lancaster County, is looking to hire part-time store associates at each of those locations, its website shows. Starting pay is $13.50 per hour. For more information, visit https://careers.aldi.us/.

Amazon: Amazon made a national announcement (adding 100,000 full-time and part-time jobs) that included the statewide impact (including 2,000 jobs in Pennsylvania) but vague local figures. Amazon would only say it’s adding 300 jobs in the greater Harrisburg area, which includes its Elizabethtown delivery station and a Carlisle fulfillment center. Amazon also has raised its minimum pay by $2 an hour to $17. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

CVS: Rhode Island-based CVS, with 22 stores in Lancaster County, is looking to hire 75 people in Lancaster County in full-time, part-time and temporary roles, said spokesman Joe Goode. These include store managers, store associates, warehouse workers, pharmacists, pharmacist technicians and nurses. CVS’ minimum pay is $11 an hour. But in recognition of the greater demands on store employees during the pandemic, store employees who work at least 10 hours a week in an eligible role are getting bonuses of $150 to $500. For more information, visit cvs.jobs/2020.

Giant: The Carlisle-based supermarket chain, with 12 stores and a home-delivery hub here, is hiring an undisclosed number of part-time and temporary service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors, said spokeswoman Ashley Flower. Giant’s minimum pay is $10 per hour. It has 2,200 employees here. For more information, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/gcm-careers/.

Sheetz: The Altoona-based convenience store chain, with 15 locations in Lancaster County, has 52 openings in the county, said spokesman Nick Ruffner. These are full-time and part-time positions on both daytime and evening shifts. Sheetz has 206 employees here. Sheetz on Wednesday temporarily raised its minimum pay by $3 per hour, to $14, as well as all its hourly pay rates by that amount. For more information, visit jobs.sheetz.com.

Walmart: The Arkansas-based retailer, with three stores and 900 employees here, says it’s adding 5,300 employees in Pennsylvania, among 150,000 nationwide. It declined to disclose the number of jobs it wants to add here. However, an online search shows the local stores are looking for cashiers, stockroom clerks, sales associates and many other positions in part time, full time and temporary capacities. Its minimum pay is $11 per hour. For more information, visit https://careers.walmart.com/

Wegmans: The New York-based chain, with one store here that employs nearly 400 people, wants to hire about 40 people for part-time roles – cashiers and other various customer service jobs -- in its fresh food areas. A Wegmans spokeswoman did not respond to questions about its minimum pay. For more information, visit https://jobs.wegmans.com/

Weis: The Sunbury-based supermarket chain, with 12 stores and 1,300 employees here, is looking to add 300 employees here in a variety of roles, spokesman Dennis Curtin said. Curtin said the surge in business due to COVID-19 made an existing need for staff more severe. Weis also has boosted its hourly pay by $2 per hour temporarily to $11. For more information, visit https://jobs.weismarkets.com/

