Think you have seen and done everything there is to see and do in Lititz? Not quite, says Rebecca Branle, executive director of Venture Lititz.

With every changing season, Lititz just gets better and better. And the holiday season in Lititz is no exception. There are all the tried-and-true favorites like Wilbur Chocolate, Sturgis Pretzel Bakery and Zest! But there is always something new at these shops and all sorts of new things to experience.

“Brand new to Lititz is Brazilian Table, which is such a great addition to Lititz,” Branle says. “Silvia and Mariana bring an incredible energy to Main Street. Visit The Brazilian Table once and you'll feel like family. And the food! You can feel the love baked into every bite. I'm hooked on their carrot cake, but my family is addicted to the cheese bread. Their candies and treats make delicious gifts, especially when you don't want to arrive empty-handed at a holiday party.”

For Small Business Saturday and the holiday season, Lititz is bringing back the Progressive Shopping Card. Shoppers get a stamp for every $20 they spend downtown. When they fill up their card, they can submit it as their entry into a raffle for a gift basket filled with merchandise from Lititz shops.

Branle reminds Lititz residents and those who love Lititz to experience all that Lititz offers with its great downtown retailers. The downtown shop and restaurant owners create a sense of community that everyone can cherish, she says.

“There's inspiration to be found inside every shop, not just in the products, but in the people who sell them,” Branle says. “Unlike the national chains, our local business owners sponsor our children's activities and volunteer for our local nonprofits. There’s something really cool about the cyclical nature of supporting small, because when we support our small businesses, they're able to support our communities in return.”

And, she adds, with a thriving downtown, the ability of local businesses to recruit and retain employees is enhanced, which in turn benefits property values. It brings in tourism, which then supports the local economy more widely.

Each Lititz business has something unique to offer.

The Savory Gourmet has special evenings featuring tastings of their exotic meats and cheeses. Zest! has cooking classes, and Lititz Music Company offers music lessons and new or used instruments. You’ll find one-of-a-kind art and gifts from local artists at Purple Robin Reserve and heirloom chairs and chests from Morton's Fine Furniture. Bunyaad has international gifts from all over the world, while Purple Turtle Consignment Boutique and Matthew 25 offer pre-owned and loved clothing, accessories and more for budget shopping.

Branle suggests that shoppers may want to celebrate all things Lititz with gift baskets that combine the best of Lititz, like snuggly Lititz hoodies and beanies from The Tattered Shirt, coffee from Whiff Roasters and whiskey from Stoll & Wolfe. Other Lititz gifts include Wilbur Buds, Sturgis Pretzels, a book by Lititz author A.S. King from Aaron's Book Store, a Moravian star from the Moravian Mission Gift Shop, a Lititz print from the Lititz Historical Foundation, Lititz stickers from Atlas, ornaments from Purple Robin Reserve, and crafty "There's No Place Like Lititz" signs from Main Street Peddler.

Every time Branle walks through Lititz, there’s something new to discover. Who knew there was black walnut balsamic vinegar at Olio or Nashville hot chicken seasoning at Zest?

But there’s more to the charm of Lititz?

“Sure, we have a streetscape that could be the setting of a Hallmark movie or a Norman Rockwell painting, but it's the people that make us shine,” Branle says.

“It's Becky at Pebbles & Lace, Trudi at Heavenly Soaps & Scents, Gaylord and Nadine at Tiger's Eye, and Joe, Judy and Pete at Olio. These folks have beautifully curated stores that will delight you and invite you back time and time again, but it's how they welcome you and genuinely work to get to know you that makes them truly remarkable.”

Lititz also has lots of holiday events going on, including the tree lighting at Christmas in the Park on Dec. 2, the Christmas Carol Sing on Dec. 8 and The Candlelight Tour on Dec. 9. For details, check lititzpa.com/events/calendar.