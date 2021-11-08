Recovery? What recovery?

The third-quarter results of 12 publicly held companies with sizable Lancaster County operations showed spotty evidence of a continuing rebound from the pandemic-induced recession of spring 2020.

Eight of the 12 posted weaker bottom lines in the July-through-September period, compared to the third quarter a year earlier. And of those eight, four were in the red.

Commonly cited culprits were difficulty obtaining parts and raw materials, challenges arranging shipping and higher costs for whatever products and transportation they managed to find.

The surveyed companies, which employ more than 7,000 people locally, were selected by LNP | LancasterOnline to represent a cross-section of local economic sectors. Here’s a summary of how the 12 performed, based on reports they released over the past four weeks.

The companies that lost money in the third quarter pointedto higher costs or a special circumstance.

Armstrong Flooring fell much farther into the red in the third quarter, with a net loss of $29.7 million ($1.34 a share), compared to a net loss of $11.7 million (53 cents a share) in the 2020 quarter, even though sales climbed 7.6% to $168.5 million.

The Lancaster-based manufacturer blamed higher raw-material costs and shipping expense as well as supply-chain disruptions. These impacts surpassed Armstrong’s ability to recoup expenses by raising prices. Bigger spending on salaries, benefits and travel also hurt the bottom line.

Burnham Holdings posted a third quarter net loss of $1.3 million (29 cents a share), compared to a net profit of $1.5 million (33 cents a share) in 2020’s third quarter, despite a 9.5% improvement in net sales to $53.3 million.

Burnham blamed the red ink on “significantly higher raw material and transportation costs, manufacturing inefficiencies within our manufacturing operations, supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges and higher employee medical costs.”

The Lancaster-based maker of boilers and other HVAC products added, “Multiple pricing actions have been taken in response to these increased costs.”

Donegal Group had a net loss of $6.7 million (22 cents a share), compared to a net profit of $11.8 million (41 cents a share) in 2020’s third quarter, despite a 3.4% increase in revenues to $203.1 million.

The Marietta-based insurance holding company pointed to “elevated weather-related, large fire and large workers’ compensation losses. In addition, personal automobile loss frequency returned closer to historical average ….”

Donegal Group noted that during the 2020 quarter, “we experienced lower claim frequency due in large part to pandemic conditions.”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers struggled in the third quarter, posting a net loss of $11.0 million (11 cents a share), down from a net profit of $12.9 million (14 cents a share) in 2020’s third quarter. The red ink came despite a 9.0% increase in revenue to $112.5 million.

Creating the red ink was a $33.8 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. That more than offset several positive indicators in the quarter, said the North Carolina-based firm, which has a center on Lincoln Highway East. These included higher occupancy, strong traffic and tenant sales per square foot.

Three other firms in the survey saw their profits shrink, but they remained clearly profitable.

Armstrong World Industries experienced a down quarter, with net profits declining 5.9% to $50.8 million ($1.06 a share) from $54.0 million ($1.13 a share) in the year-earlier quarter.

Sales, however, were up 18.6% to $292.2 million for the Lancaster-based designer and manufacturer of ceilings and walls, benefiting from the contributions of three firms acquired in 2020 and other factors.

Profits did not keep pace, though, due to higher selling, general and administrative expense, higher manufacturing costs, and increased incentive and deferred compensation costs. Also, the 2020 quarter was boosted by a $7 million gain on the sale of a ceilings plant in China.

Weis Markets saw third-quarter net profits slide 9.0% to $28.5 million ($1.06 a share) from $31.3 million ($1.16 a share) in the year-earlier period. Sales, however, grew 6.1% to $1.06 billion, thanks to a rise in pharmacy revenue.

Sunbury-based Weis, the second-biggest supermarket chain in the county,blamed the dip in profits to higher product and supply-chain costs.

Cereal, snack and frozen-food maker Kellogg Co. saw third-quarter net profits drop 11.8% to $307 million (89 cents a share) from $348 million ($1.01 a share), though sales grew 5.6% to $3.62 billion from $3.43 billion.

Hurting the bottom line was higher mark-to-market accounting expense and bigger income tax expense, offset in part by lower interest expense and smaller selling, general and administrative expense.

The ongoing strike at four Kellogg cereal-making plants, including one on State Road, started after the quarter ended.

Net profits at Hershey Co. slipped slightly in the third quarter, dipping 0.5% to $444.9 million ($2.14 a share) from $447.3 million (also $2.14 a share) in 2020’s third quarter. Sales grew 6.3% to $2.36 billion from $2.22 billion.

The nation’s biggest candymaker said its profits were restrained by 74.2% drop in derivative commodity gains, as well as higher costs for logistics, packaging and labor, and higher selling, marketing and administrative expense. These more than offset the benefit of a lower effective tax rate.

Although sales were up, Hershey indicated it could have had a larger uptick, except for “capacity constraints and industry-wide supply chain disruptions (that) resulted in lower retailer and distributor inventory levels.”

Hershey owns Twizzlers manufacturer Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road.

The remaining four companies in the survey saw their bottom lines improve.

Fulton Financial saw a strong upswing in third quarter net profits in large part because of a financial U-turn in its provision for loan losses.

The Lancaster-based holding company for Fulton Bank, the county’s largest, reported an 18.5% increase in net profits to $73.0 million (45 cents a share) from $61.6 million (38 cents a share) in 2020’s third quarter.

A big reason for that was Fulton’s $600,000 negative provision, “due to improvements in the economic conditions,” compared to a $7.1 million expense in the year-earlier quarter. That resulted in $171.9 million in net interest income after the provision, up 16.9%, which more than offset a 1.1% dip in total non-interest income, a 3.9% increase in non-interest expense and a 49.7% rise in income tax expense.

Farm and construction equipment giant CNH Industrial landed back in the black in the third quarter, with net profits of $323 million (24 cents a share), reversing a net loss of $942 million (70 cents a share) in the 2020 period. Revenues were $7.97 billion, up 22.8%.

London-based CNH, with its New Holland division here, pointed to its team showing “exceptional agility and determination” to meet strong demand despite “acute supplier issues.”

The upturn was broad-based, with farm equipment sales increasing 31.3%, construction sales 34.2% and commercial and specialty vehicle sales 21.4%. CNH also benefited from a $42 million gain on the sale of its stake in Naveco, while the 2020 quarter was depressed by a $190 million loss from the remeasurement of the value of its stake in Nikola.

The parent company of Ephrata National Bank reported a 41.0% surge in third quarter net income, due to a sizable, positive change in its provision for loan losses.

ENB Financial had net profits of $4.1 million (74 cents a share), up from $2.9 million (53 cents a share) in the 2020 quarter, as its provision for loan losses was a $250,000 credit, “due to the reversal of a specific allocation assigned to a commercial loan that paid off during the quarter.” That credit contrasted with a $1.3 million expense in the 2020 quarter.

ENB’s bottom line also benefited from an 11.4% rise in net interest income and a 27.9% upturn in noninterest income (excluding mortgage gains). These improvements more than offset a 10.0% increase in total operating expenses.

Net profits for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter were $42.2 million ($1.22 a share), six times the $7.1 million (21 cents a share) notched in the 2020 period, which was depressed by $14.4 million in after-tax charges.

Sales improved by 18.2% to $247.7 million, thanks to growth in sales to capital markets and to software solutions customers, partially offset by lower print and distribution volume. The quarter marked the first time that sales of software solutions exceeded sales of print and distribution services.