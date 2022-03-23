Five months after the Meck’s produce stand closed at Lancaster Central Market, the downtown Lancaster market has announced its replacement. Actually, its replacements.

Four stands, including a current produce seller and a fresh pasta maker already at the downtown market, will fill the former space of Meck’s, which closed in mid-October after operating for 61 years, Kathlene Carroll Sullivan, a spokeswoman for the market confirmed.

Stoltzfus Farms, which already has a stand at the market, will be moving to part of the former Meck’s spot where it will expand to take the entire side facing Shenk’s Poultry. The other side will be divided among three stands: Buona Tavola, a fresh pasta maker; Safe & Sweet, a keto-friendly bakery; and Susquehanna Sustainable Enterprises, which will sell herbs and produce as well as sustainable farming tools and CBD products.

Buona Tavola already has a stand at Lancaster Central Market, but Safe & Sweet and Susquehanna Sustainable Enterprises will both be new. Once Stoltzfus Farms moves over to the former Meck’s stand, another yet-to-be-named produce seller will take that spot, Sullivan said.

Sullivan did not have specific move-in dates for the stands but said they would be announced in the next few weeks or so, along with the name of the new produce seller.

With 76 linear feet of space, the Meck’s stand was twice as large as the currently allowable size. When it closed, it was also the downtown market’s longest-operating stand.

The Meck family said they closed the stand so they could focus on their own farm market, which they opened in 2005 near their farm along Route 222 north of Quarryville.