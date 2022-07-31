Private equity has been active in manufacturing for years but it has become more visible as more companies have entered the arena.

Nationally, private equity firms have grown from 28 in 1980. The Washington Post reported on July 6 that there are now 9,200 firms managing close to $7 trillion. The Post piece says private equity’s popularity is fueled by its return rate - 14.3% a year over the past 25 years through 2021.That’s 4.4 percentage points a year better than the US stock market. The Post piece warns that as a bear market reaches its seventh month, private equity may lose its luster.

Private equity firms are essentially pools of investors who buy and operate companies, parts of companies or other assets. They are not public, so there is no stock that is bought and sold on a stock market, and none of the extensive public reporting requirements that come with being a public company.

In the last few years, more companies in Lancaster County have announced financing or out-right purchase by private equity firms.

AHF Products, the buyer of bankrupt Armstrong Flooring, was purchased in February by Paceline Equity. The deal gave AHF more money to grow, its CEO said at the time. AHF Products was no stranger to private equity financing: In 2018 Armstrong Flooring sold its wood flooring business, AHF Products, to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $100 million.

Private equity has touched a variety of businesses in Lancaster County ranging from the recent deal by WindRose Health Investors LLC, which purchased Ganse Apothecary, to 2019’s deal in which Turkey Hill Dairy was sold to an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle market private equity firm, from publicly traded Kroger.

Other private equity deals in the last few years include Swing Kingdom and Atlas Molding, Tait, Lancaster Fine Foods, and Neffsville Plumbing, Heating & Cooling.

