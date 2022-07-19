A New York-based private equity firm has bought Lancaster-based Ganse Apothecary for an undisclosed price and merged it with a specialty pharmacy company from Annapolis, Maryland.

WindRose Health Investors LLC announced the purchase last week of Ganse Apothecary and said it has combined it with Terrapin Pharmacy, a 90-employee company already owned by WindRose Health Investors. Both pharmacies specialize in dispensing medication for people in residential settings such as long-term care or behavioral health facilities.

Ganse Apothecary, which employs 60, also has a retail pharmacy at its headquarters at 355 W. King St. The company was founded in the early 1970s by Gerald Ganse, whose son Greg was its president and CEO up to the purchase by WindRose Health Investors.

Greg Ganse, who has taken a new senior leadership role at Terrapin, said the sale means he will be looking for ways to grow the company, which will keep its current business model -- including the retail pharmacy -- and continue to operate as Ganse Apothecary.

“The investment from Windrose means we are expanding and looking to hire additional people. They bring the capital necessary to execute a larger growth plan,” Ganse said.

WindRose, which invests in the health care services sector, says it manages more than $2 billion in capital assets.