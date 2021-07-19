A lifetime of travelling while living and working next to their own antiques mall in Adamstown left Ed and Carol Stoudt with a prodigious collection of Old World artifacts and memorabilia they displayed in their borough restaurant, biergarten and brewery.

As they continue to wind down their businesses, the Stoudts are now selling those beer steins, posters, pipes and other curiosities at a public auction that gives anyone a chance to own a piece of their nearly 60 years operating in Adamstown. Two of Ed Stoudt’s antique cars — a 1932 Auburn convertible roadster and a 1937 Ford Woody Wagon — will also be sold.

“I would describe this as a collector’s auction,” said Ted Wiederseim, owner of Phoenixville-based Wiederseim Associates, which is conducting the July 24 sale. “Some people in the trade might be interested, but mostly it’s going to be people who have ever been to Stoudt’s, ever been to the restaurant, ever had a beer, ever had some bratwurst up there.”

In addition to the 60-plus beer steins that were displayed in the Stoudts’ biergartern, there are circus, movie and war posters that would be familiar to anyone who has gone to an event there. Plus, the Alpine rocking chair where Ed Stoudt typically sat during Oktoberfests will be sold, along with a fun house mirror, mahogany telephone booth, pipe collection and chandeliers.

“I think there’s a huge local audience that is so interested in the Stoudts and their history. There’s a huge emotional attachment," said Jean Sauer, director of operations for Wiederseim Associates.

Stoudts’ house, beer brand still on market

The auction of the Stoudts’ private collection follows the May sale of the Stoudts’ 18-acre business complex in Adamstown and the couple’s move in June to Vermont where they bought a horse farm near their daughter.

“We’re taking a more simple approach to life,” said Carol Stoudt.

The Stoudt’s former Chateuesque-style duplex at 63-65 W. Main St. in Adamstown remains for sale. The nine-bedroom home was extensively renovated by the Stoudts, who stripped old paint and varnish to restore the original woodwork. The upcoming auction includes some furniture from the home.

Carol Stoudt said she and Ed distributed some of their collection to their children, and are now offering the rest to the public.

“Hopefully people will purchase them and take really good care of them like we did for all these years,” she said.

As their own collection goes up for sale, the Stoudts continue to make plans for the future of their award-winning beer.

Begun in 1987, Stoudts Brewing Co. was a pioneer in the craft beer industry, winning numerous awards and growing to the point where it was producing 450,000 gallons of beer a year. But production decreased in the face of competition from other craft brewers as well as changing customer tastes. The brewery closed in last year, and its equipment sold.

Carol Stoudt, who never strayed from making traditional German-style beers, said they are now considering the future of the brand. Initially, they wanted to sell it outright to someone who could make and sell the beer using the old recipes. Now, Stoudt says they are hoping to keep control of the brand and lease it to someone who could brew it under a contract.

Carol Stoudt said maintaining ownership and some oversight of the beer will help ensure its quality. She said she may even help with marketing.

“We definitely want to keep it alive, and keep someone brewing it that really has the love and the passion that we had,” she said.