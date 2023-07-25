The median sale price for a home in Lancaster County hit a record of $326,000 in June as competition for a shrinking number of properties led to bidding wars and bigger payouts.

New listings, pending sales and closed sales for June were all down sharply from a year earlier while new listings for June were even down from May, according to the Lancaster County Association of Realtors’ housing market statistics report for June.

“Our inventory shortage and strong buyer demand continues to put pressure on sales prices with many sellers still experiencing multiple offers within days of listing on the open market,” said H. Joseph Younger, president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

READ NEXT: 'I'm dumb enough to see it through': Owner hopes to revive stalled plans for Fulton Hotel [Lancaster Watchdog]

In Lancaster County there were 503 new listings last month, a 30% drop from June 2022 when 715 new homes were put on the market. New listings for June dropped 5% from May when 529 homes were offered for sale.

With new listings down, new pending sales and closed sales were also down from a year earlier, dropping 16% and 10% respectively.

“With numbers down across the board on all major metrics this year over last year, one must begin to wonder if this is the new normal and how long it will take for our inventory shortage to break loose again,” Younger said.

Last summer, median sale prices peaked in August at what was then a record of $315,000. During the slower winter sales season that followed, median prices dropped to $290,000 in December and then bottomed out in February at $260,000. Since then, the median home sale price has risen 25%.

The Lancaster County sales report for June mirrors data from across Pennsylvania where new listings and sales also dropped as median sales prices rose, according to a June housing price report from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

Statewide, listings were down 28% and sales dropped 20% while the median sale price spiked $12,000 to a record $229,004, the report shows.

“Lack of inventory is one of the greatest challenges in the market currently for a number of reasons,” said Al Perry, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. “The industry has underbuilt for about a decade; we have a large number of millennials looking to establish a home and homeowners who have a low mortgage rate are staying in their homes.”