PPL Electric Utilities is cutting its residential rate by 4.6% starting June 1, the company has announced.

The reduction will be to 7.284 cents per kilowatt-hour from the current 7.632 cents per kWh, the Allentown-based utility said.

For the residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, his bill for electricity supply will drop from $76.32 to $72.84 per month, a savings of $3.48.

Per state regulations, this amount covers only the cost to obtain the electricity from PPL, known as the customer’s “supply,” which represents about two-thirds of the total bill. It does not include the cost of having that supply delivered or applicable taxes.

(The state requires all electricity suppliers to quote prices using this partial format, known as the “price to compare.”)

PPL sets its price to compare based what it pays to obtain electricity at auction, with adjustments based on customer use.

Consumers in Pennsylvania are free to shop for alternate suppliers; PPL residential customers have had that option since January 2010.

Over those subsequent 10 years, PPL’s residential rate has been as high as 10.448 cents per kWh (when deregulation began in January 2010) and as low as 6.935 cents per kWh (in spring 2012).

Consumers have had cheaper choices available all along – and still do. In recent years, the number of alternative suppliers with lower prices in PPL territory (which includes nearly all of Lancaster County) has been in the 30s and 40s.

As of Monday morning, 39 other supplies are offering lower prices to local consumers, as listed on the website PAPowerSwitch.com, which is operated by the state Public Utility Commission.

Yet, since the start of competition, most consumers have stuck with PPL. As of Monday morning, 61.5% of residential households still get their supply from PPL, according to PAPowerSwitch.

