PPL Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to sell its British subsidiary and buy an electric utility in Rhode Island.

PPL said it will sell Western Power Distribution to National Grid for $19.4 billion, including the assumption of debt, and buy National Grid’s Narragansett Electric for $3.8 billion.

Allentown-based PPL said the “strategic repositioning will transform PPL into a high-growth, purely U.S.-focused energy company with a strong balance sheet.”

Western Power comprises four distribution network operators serving 7.9 million customers in central and southwest England and south Wales. PPL bought it in 2011. Narragansett Electric has 780,000 customers.

PPL anticipates the sale of Western Power to be completed in four months and the purchase of Narragansett Electric to be completed within a year.

Besides its PPL Electric Utilities, which serves 29 counties in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, PPL owns and operates two utilities in Kentucky.