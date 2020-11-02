Consumers who buy their electric supply from PPL Electric Utilities will continue to pay roughly the current price for another six months, the company announced Monday.

PPL’s so-called “price to compare” will be 7.317 cents per kilowatt hour beginning Dec. 1, up a tiny 0.4% from the present price of 7.284 per kWh, which took effect June 1. PPL is allowed by the state to adjust its price every six months.

The company’s price to compare has been in the 7-cent range since Dec. 1, 2017.

With the minuscule price hike, the residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month will pay 33 cents extra for his or her electric supply, bringing the sum to $73.17 per month.

The price to compare affects only the energy portion of the consumer’s bill, which accounts for about two-thirds of the total bill; it includes the delivery portion of the bill. The state requires all electric supply firms to quote their prices in the price-to-compare format.

Some 62.4% of households in PPL territory continue to buy their electric supply from PPL, even though they’ve been able to buy their supply from competitors since January 2010 – and dozens of competitors offer lower prices.

Over the past decade, PPL’s price to compare has been as high as 10.45 cents per kWh (all of 2010) and as low as 6.94 cents per kWh (March-May 2012).

For a list of the competitors and their prices, visit the state Public Utility Commission’s website, PAPowerSwitch.com.

Households that don’t switch to an alternative supplier are automatically sold supply from PPL by default. By law, PPL is not allowed to profit on its sales of supply – PPL must sell it to households without markup. PPL holds energy auctions to purchase power on their behalf at market prices.